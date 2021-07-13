Algernon Allen Tops Honours List

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SIXTEEN Bahamians have been chosen to receive a national honour this year, with former Cabinet minister Algernon Allen named as a special awardee.

In a press statement released over the weekend, the Office of the Governor General announced the recipients of 2021 National Honours Awards, which includes Order of the Bahamas; Order of Distinction and Order of Merit.

Topping this year’s list is Mr Allen, who was awarded the Order of The Bahamas under the rank of companion.

The retired politician’s outstanding services to the Bahamian people during his time in government and in the areas of politics, civic office and philanthropy are what earned him the award.

Those chosen for Order of Distinction include Leon Livingstone Smith, Eugenia Cartwright, Mary Johnson and Robert Sands.

Mr Smith had been given the rank of companion under this order; Mrs Cartwright and Ms Johnson were named the rank of officer while Mr Sands has received the honour of member.

The honourees were recognised for their notable leadership and exemplary service in their respective fields.

“Mr Smith served as the first Bahamian commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and is being recognised for outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the the Bahamas in the area of law enforcement,” the press statement noted.

“Ms Mary Johnson is being recognised for dedication and exceptional leadership in the field of nursing. Mr Sands is being recognised for his outstanding leadership and exceptional management skills in the hotel and hospital industry.”

As for Mrs Cartwright, the Office of the Governor General said she served the Bahamian people with distinction, having been a remarkable public officer for over 40 years.

For the Order of Merit, four Bahamian men and women received the distinction. The special award is given to any citizen who has achieved national or international distinction in the field of religion, sports, arts, culture, etc.

Perceval Knowles, Patricia Meicholas and Patricia Bazzard were awarded the rank of officer under this order, the latter of which was given the award posthumously. Mr Knowles was recognised for leadership in community service and development; Mrs Meicholas was recognised for her contribution in education, culture and literary works while Mrs Bazzard was recognised for her service in the field of culture, civics and the performing arts.

Meanwhile, Al Collie, Reverend Copeland Morley, Mother Bishop Vivian Cox, Celestine Eneas and Wilford Rutherford were honoured as members under the Order of Merit. Mr Collie was recognised for his dedication to the promotion of arts and culture; Rev Morley was awarded for his service to religion and community service; Bishop Cox was recognised for her contribution to the field of religion; Ms Eneas was recognised for her leadership in the straw industry and promotion of Bahamian art and culture. Mr Rutherford, an avid sportsman, is being recognised for his long service to the development of youth through sports.

Other Bahamians named in the 2021 honoree list included Captain Patrick Livingstone Rolle, Agatha Archer and Douglas Hanna, who were awarded distinguished service medals for their leadership qualities and notable contributions to their fields.

The awards are expected to be presented to honourees later this year on October 11, which is National Heroes Day.

No one was selected for the honour of National Hero or Order of the Nation this year.