Health Visa Is A Barrier

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Alarm bells are ringing at the travel agencies which I operate in Columbus and the southern Ohio area. We are not getting bookings for The Bahamas. After years when your country was a major destination for our clients, even in July and August, there appears now to be little interest.

All the cumbersome entry requirements and the unworkable five-day entry from test combined with your Health Visa have all but killed off any interest during the past year. Even now with visitors having to be fully vaccinated to enter you are still persisting in having the Health Visa. Clients do not want to be bothered with all the forms, the expense for the Visa and scanning the information to Nassau and the uncertainties involved. There are so many other southern resorts we can send people with no hassles.

Following your Tourism Minister’s ongoing comments in The Tribune I wonder what research he and his staff have given to the promotion of tourism. It seems now that the Health Visa has essentially become a revenue producer for the government and private firms rather than a health necessity. His ongoing rosy forecasts of steady growth in tourist numbers will not be easily reached as long as the Health Visa remains.

You should be immediately going back to easy entry by simply showing passports at the immigration desk on arrival like nearly all other countries in the region. Proof of vaccination can be shown at airport check in counters for authority to travel. I feel sorry for all the Bahamians who are without work as a result not only of COVID-19 but the poorly conceived entry policies. These are seriously damaging your tourist business which is essential for the economy and well being of The Bahamas.

HOWARD J THORPE

Nassau,

July10, 2021.