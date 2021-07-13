Pm: Only Way To End Pandemic Is Vaccine

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has again appealed for Bahamians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it is the only way to end this pandemic.
Dr Minnis made the comments during the country’s virtual Independence Day celebration, which was broadcast on Friday. To date, the Bahamas has administered 97,992 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Health officials said 60,303 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 37,689 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a nationally televised address on Friday, Dr Minnis noted vaccinations are the key to defeating the pandemic and again urged Bahamians to do their part.
Dr Minnis also said COVID-19 vaccinations have proven to be effective against the new variants and can also limit potential virus outbreaks.
“We must continue to get vaccinated. The vaccines are the way to end this terrible pandemic,” Dr Minnis said. “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily. The new Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain. It may be the most infectious version of the virus to date.
“Fortunately, the vaccines available to us have proven effective in protecting against this variant and other strains, once individuals are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are the way to ensure we limit future outbreaks. They are the way to ensure more visitors come to our shores in order to help revive our economy, and boost jobs and opportunity.
“Tourists will increasingly want to visit places that have highly vaccinated populations, in order to ensure their safety. Let us end this pandemic in the Bahamas by coming forward in large numbers to take the life-saving vaccines. Let us do this, so we can all get back to more normal times as quickly as possible.”
However, his plea comes amid concerns about low vaccine supply in the country. To date, The Bahamas has received 67,200 of vaccine doses from the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility, with the remaining 33, 600 doses expected to be delivered at the end of this month.
In March, 20,000 doses were donated by the Indian government.
Due to limited vaccine supply, the Minnis administration has had to seek help from neighbouring countries in recent weeks to acquire more vaccines until the next batch from the World Health Organization-led programme arrives.
Earlier this month, Dr Minnis told Bahamians his administration had collected 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Antigua and Barbuda.
Last week, Health Minister Renward Wells said similar discussions were being held with officials in St Vincent and Grenadines for the acquisition of 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
He added that officials are also in negotiations to source different COVID-19 vaccine brands into the country.
“We’re also on two different tracts to receiving Pfizer, one through CARPHA, the Caribbean region because the prime minister and his other Caribbean colleagues have been in direct negotiations with the United States and the US will be donating vaccines through the region to CARICOM and we’re looking forward to those being Pfizer,” Mr Wells told reporters at the time.
It is not clear how many vaccine doses will be donated by the US.
However, sources told The Tribune the US donated vaccines are expected to be here by the end of the month.
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
'Tis repents unsettling dramatic revelation points signs of Jesus' return gettin' nearer we1200 Out Islands, Cays, Inlets, and rocks** yes?
carltonr61 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Israel vaccinated and is back in pandemic.
whogothere 43 minutes ago
Let’s not forget India and it’s 90% case drop...deaths per million minimal and low vaccination rates..antibodies are sweet and last longer..
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...">https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/sh...">https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/sh...
I think our pm confusing the metrics - pandemics don’t end we people get jabbed..this is a annual cycle at this point with peaks and troughs and as much as he’s wishes he can control he can’t even with vaccines..seasonality, viral evolution, T cell immunity, antibodies..vaccines work so well Pfizer is insisting we all need third jabs after 6 months! There literal prescription drugs that are taken less frequently then that...
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...">https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
"Tourists will increasingly want to visit places that have highly vaccinated populations, in order to ensure their safety."
lol. we have to get vaccinated to ensure the TOURISTS are safe
TalRussell 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Remember when Thee Mr. Minnis was using his doctoring as a reminder for how lucky was the PopoulacesGeneral to has a medical doctor in charge of how best to be responding COVID?
And then in rage jealousy, em's temper once again flared up, resulting in the sudden firing of the plenty more qualified medical doctor crown minister to be replaced with that JA Renward, yes?
pileit 1 hour ago
stop defiling this newspaper page with your babbling man. bring some sense or stay home.
Economist 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
"Israel vaccinated and is back in pandemic."
Please look at the rate of infections before and after the vaccination process.
17th January, 2021 104,673 tests; 8583 positive or 8.2% 11th July 51,406 tests; 463 positive or 0.9%
The two shots are supposed to reduce the possibility of someone getting the virus by 85%-90% so around 15% will get it. Of the 15% half will be asymtomatic and it is said 50% less likely to spread the virus.
The above numbers seem to say that is correct.
carltonr61 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Now Wells speaking for big pharma and not science plausible deniability forked tongue. Kids maybe have to take Vax even though they are the least vulnerable. My fifteen grand children will not be going back to school held at vaccine gunpoint.
carltonr61 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Dr Minnis needs to read.
carltonr61 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Too many tricks. Life just a game of chance you could die and get sick with vaccine.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
I wonder what the wrath of the people, globally, will be when the truth about this diabolical injustice is finally revealed?
pileit 58 minutes ago
will be no wrath, the culling will have succeeded...and the global DNA database, fed by covid testing, completed
The_Oracle 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
When your credibility is shot, no one listens. A vary basic premise.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Then make the vaccine mandatory for god sake. You are more than likely going to lose the next election so just do it. Make it mandatory effective immediately....
joeblow 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
... it is unconstitutional and a violation of an individuals right to choose to impose a vaccine, especially an experimental vaccine on the general population! The government would be sued into bankruptcy when people begin to have side effects!
Even though this country's leader has authoritarian tendencies, thank God he and people who want to impose this shot on others are limited in their ability to do so by law and the public outrage that is sure to follow!
Each wave of infection of this man made virus is exponentially less deadly, well at least that 's what the science says!
ohdrap4 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
The camel back is hevy already dude.
whogothere 38 minutes ago
Proud give it up dude...you chicken over a little sneeze - oh daddy Minnis please.. please save me from all the unvaccinated please oh pretty please ...
TalRussell 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Health Officials have sworn an oath under Health Act to issue/place/impose and enforce mandatory health requirements on businesses, and to brung about their enforcement, including amongst PopoulacesGeneral, and those who choose be visiting, yes?
carltonr61 33 minutes ago
The only way to end Minnis is fasting and prayers for 666 dats.
carltonr61 19 minutes ago
Someone mentioned camel. If you get its piss on your members that walk on this Earth along with the 33 arcs headed to heaven. Enoch has traveled to the last level beyond the gates of hell. There will always be one Genesis. ONE CREATOR of all matter, time and space along with THE Master of all endings.
TalRussell 1 minute ago
Should Thee Mr. Minnis, start frettin' over the unreset in Haiti, and now Cubans saying they've had enough of government policies and have taken to the streets demanding the president step down,** yes?
