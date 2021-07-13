Pm: Only Way To End Pandemic Is Vaccine

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has again appealed for Bahamians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it is the only way to end this pandemic.

Dr Minnis made the comments during the country’s virtual Independence Day celebration, which was broadcast on Friday. To date, the Bahamas has administered 97,992 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health officials said 60,303 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 37,689 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a nationally televised address on Friday, Dr Minnis noted vaccinations are the key to defeating the pandemic and again urged Bahamians to do their part.

Dr Minnis also said COVID-19 vaccinations have proven to be effective against the new variants and can also limit potential virus outbreaks.

“We must continue to get vaccinated. The vaccines are the way to end this terrible pandemic,” Dr Minnis said. “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily. The new Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain. It may be the most infectious version of the virus to date.

“Fortunately, the vaccines available to us have proven effective in protecting against this variant and other strains, once individuals are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are the way to ensure we limit future outbreaks. They are the way to ensure more visitors come to our shores in order to help revive our economy, and boost jobs and opportunity.

“Tourists will increasingly want to visit places that have highly vaccinated populations, in order to ensure their safety. Let us end this pandemic in the Bahamas by coming forward in large numbers to take the life-saving vaccines. Let us do this, so we can all get back to more normal times as quickly as possible.”

However, his plea comes amid concerns about low vaccine supply in the country. To date, The Bahamas has received 67,200 of vaccine doses from the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility, with the remaining 33, 600 doses expected to be delivered at the end of this month.

In March, 20,000 doses were donated by the Indian government.

Due to limited vaccine supply, the Minnis administration has had to seek help from neighbouring countries in recent weeks to acquire more vaccines until the next batch from the World Health Organization-led programme arrives.

Earlier this month, Dr Minnis told Bahamians his administration had collected 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Antigua and Barbuda.

Last week, Health Minister Renward Wells said similar discussions were being held with officials in St Vincent and Grenadines for the acquisition of 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He added that officials are also in negotiations to source different COVID-19 vaccine brands into the country.

“We’re also on two different tracts to receiving Pfizer, one through CARPHA, the Caribbean region because the prime minister and his other Caribbean colleagues have been in direct negotiations with the United States and the US will be donating vaccines through the region to CARICOM and we’re looking forward to those being Pfizer,” Mr Wells told reporters at the time.

It is not clear how many vaccine doses will be donated by the US.

However, sources told The Tribune the US donated vaccines are expected to be here by the end of the month.