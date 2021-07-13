Two Dead In Weekend Accidents

TWO pedestrians are dead after separate traffic accidents in New Providence and Grand Bahama over the weekend.

The first pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in New Providence on Saturday night.

Shortly after 9pm, police were called to a traffic collision on the Airport Industrial Park Drive.

Officers found the man lying in the street unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to reports, the driver of a black sports utility vehicle was travelling south when he struck the pedestrian. The Traffic Department will continue the investigation into this matter.

A day later, shortly after 10pm on Sunday, Grand Bahama police received a report of a hit and run in the area of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

Officers found a man lying in the street who appeared unresponsive.

Initial enquiries revealed that a man was walking on the side of the street when he was struck by a light coloured car headed in a western direction. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.