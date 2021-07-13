Unions Target Summer 2022 For Unification

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

TRADE union leaders this weekend voiced optimism that the “complete unification of the labour movement into one single body” will be achieved in time for The Bahamas’ 49th Independence celebrations.

Bernard Evans, the National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas (NCTUB) president, told Tribune Business he believed that his umbrella body and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) were “35-40 percent away from full unity” with the “legalities” remaining the largest obstacle to a merger.

Seeking to dispel fears about the power a single, unified trade union umbrella body will have, he said it would not seek to become a political Opposition to the Government but instead “keep their fight to the fire” whenever issues affecting Bahamian workers arose.

Suggesting that trade union unification was essential “for the sake and soul of our people”, Mr Evans described efforts to achieve this outcome as “a significant move”. He added: “Unity is strength. Even though we have the same concerns, our strategies are fragmented because we are diverse. We do get together from time to time, but we need to strategise together.

“If I was to put a percentage on it, I would say we’re 35-40 percent away from full unity. There’s still a ways to go. What needs to be accomplished is a full understanding of how it would happen from a legal perspective. The legalities are perhaps the biggest hurdle, but we equally have to check-in our personalities. That’s always been the difficulty.”

Asked what a unified Bahamian labour movement will mean for workers, the economy and country as a whole, Mr Evans said: “We operate pretty much in silos. One union goes through issues alone and the other unions don’t feel it.

“Once we can bring everyone under one roof we’re able to feel and touch each other, so support can mobilise, there is greater focus and we are able to move with full force. Unity is not tantamount to becoming the [official] Opposition, but whoever is in office it will help keep their feet to the fire, carry the fire, keep administrations in line and keep pushing for legislation that’s better for workers in this country.

“I was hoping that we can all come together before the end of the year, but certainly by next Labour Day we believe we will be unified. That’s the target.”

Obie Ferguson, his counterpart as TUC president, yesterday concurred with this timeline. “Matter of fact we are doing a lot of things together,” he told Tribune Business. “I’m satisfied that the foundation is being laid for the complete unification of the labour movement.

“We are doing everything together. If there is an issue, we discuss the issue and agree a course of action, and that seems to be working. Maybe next Independence we will have something that’s in the best interests of the labour movement and best interests of our country. All the signs are now pointing towards unification. I’m talking about sustainable unification.”