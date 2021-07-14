Pi Resort Ends Tests For Fully Vaccinated Guests

A Paradise Island resort says fully vaccinated guests will no longer have to produce negative COVID test results as it extends its ‘fourth night free’ promotion through until August 31.

Comfort Suites, in a statement, said it is following the Government’s amended travel restrictions by allowing fully vaccinated Bahamians - travelling internationally and domestically - exemption from the COVID-19 testing requirements once they have passed the two-week immunity period.

“All fully vaccinated guests (based on the requirements of each particular vaccine – some vaccines require two doses and others one) staying at Comfort Suites Paradise Island will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test, and instead present their vaccination card,” the hotel added.

“As more people gain access to COVID-19 vaccinations, we look forward to a healthy and robust return of domestic travellers,” said Yasmine Mills-Strachan, director of sales for the 223-room property.

Comfort Suites’ current promotion offers Bahamian guests a fourth night free, not including taxes and fees, with three paid room nights. It also entitles them to a food and beverage credit per room that can be used at its Crusoe’s Restaurant, Bamboo Lobby Bar and Splash Pool Bar.

A stay of two paid nights entitles Bahamian guests to a $65 food and beverage credit, while three nights entitles guests to a $100 food and beverage credit. Four or five nights entitles guests to a $150 food and beverage credit, and for a stay of six nights or more increases the credit to $200.