Hospital Changes To Social Distance Protocols At Morgue

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital has put in place “more effective social distancing measures” at its morgue as part of COVID- 19 prevention requirements.

The new protocols allow for one family member to enter the morgue to register at the reception/front desk. As part of the registration process, the registrant will be required to provide a cell phone contact.

The registrant will be required to leave the morgue reception area until they are contacted. Once contact is made, two family members will be permitted to enter the morgue to officially identify the body of their deceased loved one/ family member.

“These new protocols are due in part to the limited space in the morgue, along with adherence to social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” PMH officials said.

The morgue’s hours of operation for identification are 9am to noon, Monday to Friday.