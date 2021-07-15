Minnis Buoyed By Polls - So Will He Go Early?

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement is expected to ratify four candidates for the next general election tonight amid anticipation from FNM insiders that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis - buoyed by favourable polling numbers - may call an early election very soon.

Dr Minnis, Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister, Labour Director John Pinder and the Officer in Charge of Road Traffic in Grand Bahama Welbourne Bootle are expected to be ratified for the Killarney, Carmichael, Fox Hill and Pineridge constituencies, The Tribune understands.

This will complete the FNM’s slate of candidates. The Progressive Liberal Party has already ratified its 39 candidates.

Although early election speculation is not unusual in the Bahamas, there has been more of it this cycle because it has emanated from people positioned to know what will happen, as opposed to idle chatter. One FNM official who has been ratified for the election told this newspaper yesterday that they would be surprised if the election is not called within the next month or two.

Their expectations, of course, are tempered by the fact that the decision rests solely with Dr Minnis; whatever his current plans, the prime minister can change his mind at any moment for any reason.

Nonetheless, Dr Minnis and FNM insiders are said to be buoyed by favourable polling numbers which they claim show that more Bahamians prefer him to PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis. The FNM is said to be planning a short but vigorous campaign that puts the battle between the two leaders front and centre. The party has secured its election paraphernalia in the country and rally dates have already been drawn up.

Dr Minnis has to date dismissed early election talk and has emphasised that the election is not due until May 2022.

Mr Davis has criticised his approach to the topic, emphasising that Dr Minnis made introducing a fixed election date a key promise in the lead-up to the last general election.

In what many interpreted as an indicator of his plans, Dr Minnis told people earlier this month to register to vote in the “shortest possible time”.

Meanwhile, in May, a memo Royal Bahamas Defence Force acting Captain Shawn Adderley sent to Parliamentary Registration Department acting Commissioner Lavardo Duncanson urged department heads to prepare for the “possibility of an early election”.

Earlier this week, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer would not speculate about the possibility of an early election and suggested there was nothing out of the ordinary with the FNM urging people to get registered.

“As you all know, until we have a fixed date, there’s only one person who could say when we’re going to have the election and that’s the prime minister of the country and so our thing is, I don’t like to speculate and I would not speculate but I encourage persons to go out there and do what is necessary to be prepared whenever the election is called,” he said on Monday.

“We’re less than a year out and as the leader, he should encourage persons who are not registered to go out and register so this is almost August and elections are due in May and so as a leader, he should encourage his citizens to go out there and register. This is not new.

“The former prime minister, Ingraham always told persons far in advance to go out and register and so we in the FNM, we like to encourage participation in elections so we don’t want no one to be left out,” Mr Culmer said.

Legislation passed earlier this year has allowed for a permanent voter register to be established for the first time in the country, meaning that people who registered to vote for the 2017 election will not need to register again.

However, qualified Bahamians who are not on the 2017 register or who have moved to an address different from the one on their voter’s card will need to visit a Parliamentary Registration Department centre to register or transfer their registration to a new polling division or constituency where they now reside.

Some 20,000 first time voters are expected to register this election cycle.