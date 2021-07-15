Shoppers’ Grocery Buys Change Little

By YOURI KEMP

Super Value’s president yesterday said consumer habits have changed little despite the rising cost of food as they opt for their “national brands”.

Rupert Roberts told Tribune Business that Bahamian shoppers are still buying groceries in the same was as before the COVID-19 lockdowns despite mounting inflationary pressures at home and abroad.

“There’s nothing changed. People still want the national brands,” he said.

“There are some items that are of good quality and low price that people are getting, but basically people’s buying habits have not changed as many would think.

“Buying patterns are fluctuating and we are noticing that a lot of people are buying groceries at the end of the month. They are still maintaining the same amount of products, but they are not really buying off-brand stuff.

“They like the national brand stuff.”

“We thought they wouldn’t have as much money and are buying things from out of their savings, instead of through employment.”

While Mr Roberts said two weeks ago that customers are increasingly using his store’s food stamps as opposed to cash or credit, “desperate” customers are not taking take the chance on lower-priced items.

“If we find a brand that is low priced but no quality we will just drop it. You don’t push water up a hill,” he added.

Mr Roberts and other retail grocery store owners warned that consumers must prepare for higher prices later in 2021, which are mainly being driven by supply chain bottlenecks and an increase in demand for food items as the world economy reflates following COVID-19.

Bradley Rolle, assistant manager at Centreville Food Market, said: “Things have not changed at Centreville Food Market at all from a spending or brand perspective. Things are back to normal.

“You may have one or two people taking advantage of the VAT free items as a result of the hurricane VAT waiver, but people are still buying items the same way they always used to.”