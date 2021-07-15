Tourism To Re-Establish Its Base

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) yesterday said it was moving to establish an association that will represent the interests of tourist-related businesses throughout The Bahamas.

In a statement, it said the Bahamas Association of Shore Experiences (BASE) will act as a lobbying body to ensure inclusion in government benefits, policy-setting and give input into legislative amendments affecting shore experiences and tours.

BASE’s membership is intended to include entrepreneurs and Airbnb vendors; members of organisations such as the Bahamas Diving Association, Bahamas Bridal Association and Association of Bahamas Marinas; tour operators; hair braiders; boutique resorts; taxi and surrey drivers; jet ski operators and more.

The association will also aim to benefit members by offering discounted services from the TDC; World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travel Stamp inspection and decal; access to industry research; business development support from TDC; and group rates for liability insurance through the Bahamas Tours Alliance (BTA).

Janet Johnson, Tourism Development Corporation executive director, said BASE will expand to include new aspects of the tourism industry.

“BASE provides the umbrella that covers all tourism-related enterprises; facilitates economies of scale to lower premiums; provides cutting edge training modules to drive creativity; brings NGO partners to the table to help raise the standards and implement new best practices; provides that larger share of voice that will strengthen the resolve of its lobby and make it a force to be reckoned with and listened to on behalf of its members,” she said.

To join BASE, there is a one-time membership fee of $200 and annual dues of $100 thereafter. The association will hold its inaugural annual general meeting on Thursday, July 29, at 6pm via Zoom. Elections that will establish a board of directors, which will include a chairman, deputy chairman, secretary, treasurer and three directors, are scheduled for August.

The online nomination period will close on August 19, at which time the top three nominees will be put forward as final candidates.