Fnm Signs Off On Final Candidates

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells said “of course” the country could soon hold a general election in view of the current state of COVID-19 in the country, even if Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis were to call an early election as early as today.

He spoke after the Free National Movement ratified its final four candidates for the general election last night.

Mr Wells said rallies can also be held in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

His comment came as FNM insiders brace for an announcement from Dr Minnis that the election will soon be held. The Tribune understands the FNM has secured its election paraphernalia in the country and has drawn up rally dates. This newspaper further understands that the party is planning a short but vigorous campaign. The expectation of members, however, is tempered by the fact that the decision ultimately rests with Dr Minnis who can change his mind at any moment.

“We’re conducting the opening up of our economy,” Mr Wells said. “Tourists are coming here. The airport is opening. Taxi car drivers are moving. Our people are moving throughout the community. Folks are following the health protocols.

“If the election is called tomorrow, we know how to walk and chew gum at the same time as a people. We have been doing such since November of last year when we began to open up this economy. The Bahamian people can trust us because they know we have done what is necessary to lead this country through extremely difficult times.”

Asked about rallies, Mr Wells said: “There are safe ways to hold rallies, hey, and we don’t need to look any further than what took place in November last year in the United States. Rallies have been held in cars, Democrats stood up on their stage and there were others in vehicles and they were able to speak and get their message out.

“The Republicans on their side, they held in person rallies and the Democrats held rallies where they were on the stage and persons were in vehicles so there are many ways within the confines of the health protocols to hold rallies to be able to get your message out. We live in an age where in social media, through the media, one is able to get his or her message out and at any point in time if we were to move in that direction and I don’t speak for the prime minister, everyone knows the prime minister’s tongue ain’ got no bone, he could speak for himself, but if he was to grab the spear of destiny and point it in the direction of the general election, then the troops of the Free National Movement are ready and able to get out their task and carry the message that we have been carrying over the next four years.

“We have a government that is tried, tested and proven through crisis. There (are) no ifs ands or buts about it. Whether it’s long or short, we gon’ still take flight. Whether the runway is long or short, this administration is still going to take flight.”

The FNM, meanwhile, ratified Dr Minnis, Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister, Labour Director John Pinder and the officer-in Charge of Road Traffic in Grand Bahama Welbourne Bootle last night in the Killarney, Carmichael, Fox Hill and Pineridge constituencies respectively.