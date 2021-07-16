Govt Monitoring Situation In Cuba

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is monitoring the situation in Cuba after protests there but noted there have been no reports of Bahamians on the island requiring assistance amid the unrest.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said it has taken note of reports of the July 11 protest in Cuba resulting from food and medicine shortages.

Reportedly, there were injuries with at least one fatality confirmed by the government, the statement said.

“On Monday, July 12, public transportation, retail stores, clinics, vaccination centres and government offices were operational. According to authorities, mobile telephone services and internet were not operational due to mechanical issues,” the statement added.

“On July 13 mobile phone services were restored. There were no reports of Bahamians requiring assistance due to the protests. Bahamians who contacted the embassy were advised to limit their movement around the country to acquiring basic essentials.”

The ministry, through The Bahamas Embassy in Havana, continues to monitor the situation.