Ag Loses $1.63m Freeze Over Mafia-Linked Italian

• Failed to ‘make full and frank disclosure’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The failure by the Attorney General’s Office to make “full and frank disclosure” has resulted in the overturning of a 1.383m ($1.63m) euro asset freeze imposed on a convicted Italian businessman with Mafia links.

Justice Ian Winder, in a July 20, 2021, ruling found that the failure to provide all details on Italian court proceedings involving Pierino Zanga meant that the original restraint imposed on his Bahamas-based bank account at Equity Bank & Trust could not stand.

Zanga, who Italian media reports said was at the centre of a corruption probe tied to the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, one of that country’s most powerful organised crime groups, was convicted of bankruptcy, tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and criminal association in the Milanese courts in October 2017.

Subsequently, the Attorney General’s Office received a request from Italy’s public prosecutor on February 5, 2018, informing it that Zanga and his wife, Ornella Ghilardi, were being investigated for further crimes. The Bahamian authorities were asked to investigate the couple’s potential assets in this nation, including bank accounts at Equity Bank & Trust and Ansbacher (Bahamas). There is no suggestion either institution did anything wrong.

Zanga’s conviction was upheld by the Milan court of appeal on September 24, 2018, which also ordered that 1.78m euros of his assets be confiscated. The Attorney General’s Office the received a February 17, 2020, request from the Italian authorities to freeze the 1.383m euros in the Equity Bank & Trust account belonging to the couple’s Panamanian company, Redona.

Acting under the Proceeds of Crime (Designated Countries and Territories) Order, the Attorney General’s Office duly obtained the asset freeze on account 13160 at the Caves Village based bank on March 24, 2020, during a hearing when only its attorneys were present.

Justice Winder, though, noted that the Attorney General’s Office submitted no evidence at that hearing concerning the Italian 1.78m euro confiscation order. And Zanga and his Bahamian attorneys, Lennox Paton, applied to have the freeze discharged on the basis that the Attorney General’s Office “breached its duty to make full and frank disclosure of all material matters”.

They also asserted that some 7.5m euros of Zanga’s Italian assets had been seized, which were more than sufficient to cover the confiscation order and meant there was no need to freeze his Bahamian assets.

“In effect, the applicant has sought a restraint order over assets greater in value, when one consider the value of the assets seized in Italy, than the amount of the confiscation order,” Zanga and his attorneys alleged of the Attorney General’s Office.

Justice Winder agreed that the failure to provide “full and frank disclosure” was sufficient by itself to remove the asset freeze. This rested on the fact that it had failed to disclose that Italian court proceedings had ended, the Italian appeal court’s judgment and the fact that the seized Italian assets exceeded the confiscation order.

While the Attorney General’s Office “concedes that there has been some level of non-disclosure”, it argued that all known facts were provided at the time of the application. Justice Winder, though, said he was “satisfied that the information provided to me was less than full and frank, and that the absence of the information impacted my decision to grant the restraint and disclosure orders”.

As a result, he ruled that the account freeze “should be discharged in its entirety and no reinstated”, especially as the reason for imposing it in the first place had fallen away. Justice Winder also dismissed the Attorney General’s Office’s argument that the restraint order should be upheld because additional criminal proceedings had been launched against Zenga and it was anticipating a new assistance request.