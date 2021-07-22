Demolition Coming For Downtown Derelicts

THE government intends to address the issue of too many derelict buildings in downtown Nassau through legislation and other legal means, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday at the official opening of the Margaritaville Resort at The Pointe.

He said the issue must be addressed if Nassau is to meet its potential. “There are too many derelict buildings in the city centre,” he said. “They are eyesores. While some of the old buildings can be refurbished, many have to be demolished.”

Once the issue is addressed through legislation, the government will seek to ensure that buildings in the city centre are no longer abandoned and left to deteriorate, including government and commercial buildings, he said.

Dr Minnis said the City of Nassau has the potential to be the economic hub of The Bahamas and noted the government has extended concessions to continue incentivizing investment.

He said The Pointe is one of the major developments that will reside along the beautiful seascape of Nassau Harbour, which extends from Arawak Cay to near Paradise Island.

The Pointe includes the Margaritaville Beach Resort with 155 hotel rooms and the Fins-Up Waterpark with a 1,000-ft long lazy river, water slides and a surf simulator. The property also features a grand ballroom, meeting rooms, restaurants, a marina, residences, and retail space.

Facilities are accessible to Bahamians and visitors.

Three-hundred Bahamians are currently employed at The Pointe, with 150 more to be hired in the months ahead, said the Prime Minister.

“Just as The Bahamas is coming back, the City of Nassau and the Nassau waterfront are coming back,” said the Prime Minister. “The historic City of Nassau and downtown are being transformed before our very eyes.”

He noted that successive governments and stakeholders have played a part in an ongoing transformation that is gathering pace and momentum.

Cruise port executives have noted they expect 60,000 visitors this month as the numbers begin to rebound.

The old Cabinet Office building will be demolished in the months ahead. In its place will be a new, modern Cabinet building, which will be named after a prominent Bahamian, said the Prime Minister.

The demolition of the former Bahamas Customs Warehouse on Prince George Wharf will help to pave the way for the area’s $268 million transformation into the Nassau Cruise Port.

The Prime Minister said downtown will be revitalised and beautified for Bahamians and visitors.

“With developments such as The Pointe, the Nassau Cruise Port ... the City of Nassau is being re-energized and renewed,” said Dr Minnis.