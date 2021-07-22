Front Porch: People Will Die And The Pandemic Rage On Unless People Wake Up And Take The Vaccine

“We only have two choices, we are either going to get vaccinated and end the pandemic or we are going to accept death, a lot of it, this surge and another surge and possibly another variant.”

- Dr Catherine O’Neal, Infectious Disease Expert

Last week Friday, the highly-regarded US Centre for Disease Control Director Dr Rochelle Walensky offered: “There is a clear message that is coming through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated”, which is becoming a term of art in the medical field.

Her remarks were later echoed by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, but he was pilloried by some for saying generally the same thing. Perhaps those who criticized the Prime Minister might wish to similarly criticize Dr Walensky or perhaps they were blithely ill-informed or unaware of her comments.

Walensky, a physician-scientist, has an impressive resume, including as an expert on HIV/AIDS. She served as a medical professor at Harvard Medical School and at the well-known teaching hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, as Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases.

Perhaps those who were quick and pat in criticizing the Prime Minister’s comment, even suggesting it was “curious”, might wish to reconsider their ill-advised and somewhat knee-jerk commentary, given a number of medical experts have generally the same view, though some might soft pedal their views.

It is not that the pandemic is mostly over. The larger point is that it is overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are suffering the worst health effects, with many succumbing to COVID-19 dying tragically and needlessly.

Those who opine for a living should be as judicious and as nuanced as possible, providing context and greater understanding. Dr Walensky also noted of the pandemic in the US: “We are seeing outbreaks in parts of the country where we’re seeing low vaccination coverage. The good news is, if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re protected … our biggest concern is we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated.”

The virus and its variants are overwhelmingly being spread by and are infecting the unvaccinated.

John Hopkins Centre for Health Security Senior Fellow D Amesh Adalja stressed: “It’s likely that COVID-19 is now moving into a phase where it’s a regional problem and not a systemic problem for the country, because of the differential in vaccinations. Fully vaccinated areas are going to see a very blunted impact of Delta.”

And Boston Children’s Hospital’s John Brownstein, PhD, noted: “The impact of the more transmissible Delta variant will not be felt in a uniform way across the country. Major pockets of unvaccinated people will continue to be the main hosts that will allow this virus to circulate.”

IGNORANCE

What many experts and most politicians cannot say is that we are in some ways experiencing a pandemic of magical thinking, ignorance, fear and, yes, stupidity, classically defined as: “behaviour that shows a lack of good sense or judgement.”

We are all heir to stupidity. Humans sometimes make asinine, ludicrous and reckless decisions, regardless of levels of education or intellect.

The staunch anti-vaxxers are unlikely to be moved or persuaded. Some of them will die for their beliefs, including some who have already died of COVID-19, insisting the virus and the disease are conspiracies and/or fake news.

But there is a larger number of people who are vaccine-hesitant. There are others not opposed to vaccination but who have been slack, indifferent or lazy in getting vaccinated. They should beware: the virus is an opportunist of the highest order, waiting to attack as quickly and as ruthlessly as possible.

A public health crisis demands maturity and personal responsibility by individuals. In some jurisdictions, there is also a pandemic of slackness, immaturity, arrogance and cavalier attitudes and behaviour. The virus is exploiting hubris.

A BBC story reported on 54-year-old Faisal Bashir, who recently lamented: “I was offered the vaccine, but I was arrogant. I was going to the gym, cycling, walking and running. Given that I was strong and healthy I didn’t think I needed it.

“That also meant that if it turned out not to be safe I wouldn’t have taken any risks. But the truth was that I couldn’t avoid the virus. It still got me. I don’t know how or where.”

Faisal was discharged after a week in hospital, where he was on oxygen. He remarked: “What I’ve experienced in hospital – the care and expertise – humbles me. People are filling the hospitals by taking chances and it’s wrong. I feel terrible. I feel so bad about it and I hope by speaking out it helps others avoid this.”

Sadly, there are scores of stories like this, including by Bahamians who are now getting seriously ill and filling the hospital, with more recent deaths and more deaths to come in the days and weeks ahead.

How many have to die or become ill before others will take the vaccine? We do not know! But the current surge is going to be tragic and debilitating for many in what is now overwhelmingly a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

This is likely to remain a long, hard slog in getting more Bahamians vaccinated, though hopefully, this surge will encourage more people.

LIVE OR DIE

About a month ago in the UK, Abderrahmane Fadil left hospital but is still unwell. His advice: “I wish I could go to each and every person who refuses to have the vaccine and tell them, ‘Look, this is a matter of life of death. Do you want to live or die? If you want to live, then go and get the vaccine’. “

Governments and officials have bent over backward to be inviting, considerate and patient in encouraging people to get vaccinated. But the patience is running out on those who refuse to get vaccinated for unsubstantial, unintelligible or idiotic reasons.

As the Associated Press reported from Paris: “More than one million people in France made vaccine appointments in less than a day … after the President cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save the summer vacation season and the French economy.”

President Emmanuel Macron thumped that people “get vaccinated” in order for the country to return to a greater level of normalcy. The stick and carrot by the President was that a vaccine might be necessary for entry to cafes and other venues the French like to frequent.

Two weeks ago, the Belizean Government released a new Statutory Instrument which included provisions requiring bi-weekly COVID-19 tests, beginning August 1, for frontline workers who have not started the vaccination process.

The Instrument states in Section 11(3) of SI 74 of 2021: “A frontline worker who fails to comply with this regulation shall be deemed absent from work and subject to disciplinary proceedings in accordance with any law that regulates the services of that frontline worker.”

For those Bahamians who have kvetched, moaned, bitched, complained and sucked their teeth about our Emergency Orders, including the Leader of the Opposition, such orders are even stronger in other jurisdictions.

PATIENCE

Belize is in dire straits economically, with the Government recently cutting the pay of public sector workers by ten percent. Earlier in May, the country defaulted on its debt for a second time in a year.

With the need to gets its economy fully re-opened, the Government of the country of approximately 400,000 people has lost patience with many public employees.

According to the Amandala newspaper: “… The Health Ministry has explained that they have expanded the category of frontline workers in order to be inclusive of the workers who will be on the frontline in the country’s efforts to bring about economic recovery, especially in the tourism industry.”

“Those frontline workers who will be mandated to present a negative COVID-19 test result every two weeks if they have not been vaccinated include healthcare workers, police officers, Coast Guard officers, Belizean Defence Force soldiers, teachers, tourism workers, Customs officers, Immigration officers, public transport operators, officers from the Transport Department and workers in public utility services.”

Many countries no longer have the luxury of mollycoddling public sector employees, who wish to retain their full salaries and benefits but who refuse to do what is necessary to reopen economies in order to boost government revenues in order to pay them. This is ethically irresponsible.

When The Bahamas receives more vaccines, making it possible to rapidly vaccinate many more people as possible, we have the power as a small nation to quickly end the worst of the pandemic, which is overwhelmingly being fuelled by the unvaccinated. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated in multiple ways.

Getting vaccinated is about more than an individual decision about one’s health. As other world leaders and some religious leaders have stressed, it is also an act of patriotism and the common good.

The ability to reopen the country and our economy, to save lives and to prevent ill-health is as much, or even more, in the hands of individual citizens than it is in the hands of government officials. We need a sort of pandemic of goodwill and patriotism to heal and to restore the country.