Tourism Teams With Oas To Assist Small Business

The Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) has teamed with regional bodies to provide access to technical and financial assistance for Bahamian small and medium-sized businesses.

The partnership with the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) aims to identify and assess the challenges, barriers and needs faced by small tourism enterprises (STEs) so that better post-disaster recovery support can be offered.

To help this effort, the OAS and CHTA are inviting STEs across The Bahamas to participate in a survey that will assist them in targeting their specific needs.

Phyllis Baron, OAS representative for The Bahamas, said of an initiative being carried out in13 member states: “The OAS will seek to dialogue with the policymakers of our region to create and enhance their policies that will be beneficial to the sector, especially as it relates to recovery and business continuity.

“Hence it is pertinent that all stakeholders participate in the survey as it is from this data we can analyse the information, and provide strategic guidance, that will benefit them as a sector. We should note, that in recent times, there are more and more catastrophic events and so we must be prepared.

“We therefore encourage all small hotels and tourism businesses across The Bahamas to complete the OAS/CHTA 2021 Business Continuity survey to allow us to assist them appropriately.”

Frank Comito, former CHTA chief executive and now its special adviser, added: “Small tourism businesses are particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same happens with other crisis situations.

“We believe that the groundwork of the OAS over 20 years ago on hurricane readiness and small hotel operations has helped to prepare the tourism industry to manage their way through crisis situations. However, we need to look at the new situation faced by small hotel and tourism enterprises and direct resources appropriately.

“We, therefore, encourage all small hotel and tourism businesses across The Bahamas to participate in this Business Continuity Survey, which will help the donor funding of the Organisation of American States and the resources of CHTA to be directed to better serve their needs”.

Janet Johnson, the Tourism Development Corporation’s executive director, added: “With the hurricane season upon us we are thrilled to be participating in this innovative initiative with our international non-governmental organisation (NGOs) partners, and so many of our STEs are grateful for the help and guidance that this collaboration affords.”

Eligible participants include hotel operators with under 100 rooms; independent food and beverage operators in tourism areas; transportation and ground tour operators; recreation including adventure, entertainment and attractions; tourism services including destination management; inbound tour operators; travel agents; retail sales and souvenir stores and other supply chains.