Church: We Don’T Endorse Fnm Use Of Property For Politics

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Archdiocese of Nassau has distanced itself from a photograph of Free National Movement supporters at its Cat Island property, saying it does not authorise the use of its property for partisan purposes.

“It has come to the attention of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau that a group of partisan political supporters have used the Hermitage on Mt Alvernia (Como Hill), Cat Island, without permission as the backdrop of a political campaign video,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

“The Archdiocese has made access to The Hermitage, an important religious site for Roman Catholics in The Bahamas and beyond, freely available to the public. However, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau is a non-partisan religious organisation and does not authorise the use of its property for partisan political purposes. All such usage should cease with immediate effect.”

An FNM spokesman denied yesterday that party members were filming a campaign video with the Hermitage as backdrop. The spokesman said party members had a walkabout in the area with the FNM’s candidate for Cat Island.

“A crew of them had never been to Mr Alvernia. When they went up there they took a picture as people who were excited and having fun. It was not planned or set up,” he said.

Senator Felicia Knowles is the FNM’s candidate for Rum Cay, Cat Island and San Salvador. Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis is the longtime MP for the constituency.