Super Value Chief Calls For ‘Brutal’ Covid Enforcement

• Chain sees most monthly cases since pandemic start

• Fears case rise will ‘destroy economy’ if not checked

• Two-tier society of vaccinated/non-vaccinated emerging

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Super Value’s president yesterday urged the authorities to “brutally enforce” COVID-19 health protocols as he revealed the supermarket chain has “had more cases in the last month than ever before”.

Rupert Roberts, speaking after the government unveiled tighter restrictions in a bid to curb soaring infection rates, told Tribune Business that the spike was likely due to persons failing to abide by long-standing measures such as social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.

Voicing fears that the case surge, with another 62 cases recorded on Saturday, could “destroy the economy” and setback tourism’s revival if left unchecked, he warned that The Bahamas cannot afford any repeat of the “lockdowns” implemented in 2020.

Mr Roberts also suggested that The Bahamas could evolve into a two-tier society if vaccination rates do not improve when new supply becomes available, adding that non-vaccinated persons could effectively “lock themselves in” and “not be able to participate in the economy and regular life”.

While encouraged by talk among Super Value’s staff and customers that they will be more inclined to take COVID vaccines once the Pfizer brand arrives in The Bahamas, which is projected to happen in the upcoming quarter, Mr Roberts argued that the nation is presently in the midst of its “worst infection wave ever” with the public healthcare system again stretched to breaking point.

Some 100 persons are presently hospitalised with COVID-19, including ten who are in intensive care, with some 1,455 active cases spread across The Bahamas. “We have to do something to stop the spread; they have to slow down this spread,” Mr Roberts told Tribune Business.

“I think people have reverted back to the status quo, and we need something to bring their attention back to the protocols that they should be following, which I think they have gotten away from. I think that the medical authorities really have to get brutal with enforcing the restrictions. It’s just getting out of hand, and the reason it’s getting out of hand is because they’re not following the protocols.”

Mr Roberts said he had spoken to both Dr Duane Sands, ex-minister of health, and Dr Nikkiah Forbes, The Bahamas’ head of infectious diseases, on the matter and reiterated: “I think they should get more brutal about the enforcement. We’re headed for another lockdown unless we hold this off, and the population starts listening.

“Everybody saw this wave coming. We’re feeling it [at Super Value] because on Friday we had our second death. I told Dr Sands and Dr Forbes that we’ve had more cases in the last month than we’ve ever had since this pandemic began. It’s because people are not listening.

“I don’t have enough medical knowledge to suggest what to do, but the people who know have to get on with it. We seem to be getting the worst wave we’ve ever had. Whatever it takes to stop it we have to do.”

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement last night, indicated that no wide-ranging “lockdown” of the type that marked 2020 is in the offing as the Government seeks to balance saving lives and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed with allowing tourism and the wider economy to continue their rebound.

“The Prime Minister is focused on implementing policies that protect Bahamians while allowing commerce to continue in a safe and responsible manner,” the statement said.

“The country’s economy has shown substantial gains on the road to recovery in recent months. It is imperative that this continues. The Prime Minister seeks to ensure that while acting to save lives Bahamians are able to earn a living.”

However, Mr Roberts said The Bahamas could be “locked down from without” if it fails to get its local COVID-19 infection rates under control and tourists are deterred from travelling here as a result. “I mentioned to Dr Sands and Dr Forbes that if we don’t get locked down from within, we’ll get locked down from without if we carry on with the careless way of not listening and not complying,” the Super Value chief added.

“If we don’t stop, and carry on doing what we’re doing, we’re going to destroy the economy and we’ll get locked down from being locked down because tourists will not come to a COVID-infected country. We need to take the precautions and stop, because I don’t think we can get locked down again.”

Warning of the dangers of a two-tiered society, Mr Roberts added: “We have to sort it out by who is vaccinated or not vaccinated. Essentially, it boils down to the vaccinated will carry on and the non-vaccinated will lock themselves out from within. They’ll not be able to participate in the economy and regular life.

“We’ll essentially go the way Europe has gone. Stay at home for the non-vaccinated, and the vaccinated participate in the economy. That’s what I see emerging. The virus seems to be multiplying, and getting worse and worse.

“I would hate to see it affect our re-opening because the tourists are certainly coming if we are open. People have been locked down, they want to travel, and if we’re a safe place they’ll want to come and we’ll get our employment back and the economy will revive,” he continued. “The economy seemed to be turning around, but if we lose this wave then it really will take time to regenerate and that will be a total disaster.”

The Government on Friday extended the curfew on New Providence, Grand Bahama, North and South Eleuthera – including Harbour Island – by one hour, bringing the start forward to 10pm from 11pm with effect from tonight.

Individuals travelling from those islands are also required to undergo a RT-PCR test. However, the rule will not apply to fully vaccinated people. And on New Providence and Grand Bahama, church services will be limited to one hour and only allowed at 33 percent capacity.

Funeral or cremation services are not allowed but graveside services will be permitted with a maximum of 30 people. This excludes the officiant and funeral workers at those services. No funeral repasts are permitted, however.

Weddings are allowed indoors and outdoors, but not exceeding 30 people. Renward Wells, minister of health, said: “As regards to restaurants, dining is restricted to outdoor and takeaways services, and it is encouraged that there be no loitering of groups outside restaurants or at fish fries. These restrictions, however, do not apply to hotel properties.”

“No spas will be opened. This includes massages, waxing, threading and facials. For all islands of The Bahamas, private gatherings will be restricted to five persons provided that the individuals are vaccinated.”