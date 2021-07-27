Captain Held After ‘Threats To His Crew’

POLICE are questioning a boat captain after his vessel was brought into New Providence on Sunday by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for allegedly threatening his crew.

An RBDF press release yesterday said its operations centre received a call shortly before noon Sunday from a crew member aboard a 95-foot white pleasure craft, located west of Highbourne Cay.

The crew member said the captain was behaving in an erratic manner towards the crew and passengers.

RBDF assets were dispatched to investigate.

On arrival at the named location, the RBDF boarding team immediately conducted investigations onboard the American registered vessel and discovered a 9mm pistol along with a magazine and ten live rounds.

The weapon was not registered or declared to Bahamas Customs.

The vessel and its crew were eventually escorted to the capital, and the captain and crew were handed over to the relevant authorities for further questioning.