Covid Halts U.S. Embassy Project

CONSTRUCTION at the US Embassy’s new site on Shirley Street has stopped following suspected COVID-19 cases there, according to US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Daniel Durazo.

Mr Durazo said before work on the site was halted, there were about 400 workers there.

He said officials do not expect the suspension will result in a significant delay to the project.

He confirmed that of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, none had yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as the country experiences yet another significant surge in COVID-19 cases, with 133 cases confirmed yesterday.

“We are aware of one or more suspected COVID-19 cases among the private contractors at the New Embassy construction site,” Mr Durazo said. “Of the individuals who have tested positive, none have yet received a COVID-19 vaccine. Out of an abundance of caution, work at the construction site has temporarily been suspended.

“However, the main Embassy building on Queen Street remains unaffected. Our consular (including US citizen services, student visa appointments, and other emergency services) and other Embassy operations remain functional.

“Health and safety are our top priority, and the US Embassy continues to work closely with the US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the health and safety of our community. Regardless of vaccination status, all employees continue to be instructed to follow the appropriate guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The site is also being sanitized to prevent further spread.

“In addition, this week on Thursday and Friday, July 29-30, the State Department will be vaccinating workers of the construction site. The planning for this vaccination effort has been underway for two months, long before this outbreak was identified. This plan is part of a broader Department of State effort to vaccinate workers at similar construction projects around the world.”