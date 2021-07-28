Alicia Wallace: Time To Get Serious Again And Follow The Protocols – Just Like We Did A Year Ago

Here we are again, COVID-19 case numbers rising, tightened restrictions and numerous questions about the effectiveness of the measures put in place by the government. No one wants to be restricted like this, but most of us understand we all need to cooperate in order to help save lives by reducing the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, enforcement is an even bigger issue now than it was last year. There is not enough attention to the implementation and enforcement of protective measures in places we frequent. It is left to the individual to make the right decision with consideration to those around them.

I have significantly reduced the frequency of my grocery shopping since March 2020, but I always pay attention to what other people are doing to protect themselves and others when I go. Someone takes the temperature of the people entering the grocery store, but I have not seen anyone ensure people sanitize their hands at major grocery stores in months. Very few people do it without prompting. Once in the store, people seem to completely forget about COVID-19. Particularly in the produce section, there is crowding and people seem to be unwilling to wait for others to move on before approaching the same areas. It is just as bad in line for the cashier, or any line for that matter. Unless someone points or stickers or other markers indicating where people should stand, people fail to maintain the required distance of six feet.

Months ago, most people were using disinfectant wipes on shopping carts. That is no longer the case. In fact, there is sometimes congestion at entrances where people are waiting for a shopping cart to be brought back by a packing person. The shopping carts change hands and there is no disinfecting. Perhaps people have determined that surfaces are not a part of the issue given newer studies, but it is also possible people just do not want to be bothered. The same is true for banks, and I am sure this is happening in other business places. People are left to do as they wish. We are depending on each other to care.

From the beginning, we have been talking about improper mask use. They need to cover the nose and mouth and far too many people wear them below the nose, pull them down to speak, or let them hang under the chin. Very few people are prepared to tell them to adjust their masks for everyone’s protection. Some people say, “Well, I wear mine properly.” Unfortunately, that’s not the way it work.

Your mask protects others and other people’s masks protect you. We all need to wear them properly. It means talking a little louder, repeating yourself quite a bit, not being able to smile (except for the eyes) and a number of other inconveniences. Those inconveniences, of course, are not more important than people’s lives.

In addition to the way the mask is worn, we need to pay attention to the way they are handled. Keep in mind the mask is worn as a barrier. The fabric forms that barrier and traps what we do not want to breathe in. It is counterproductive, then, to touch the fabric part of the mask. Do not use the fabric part of the mask to pull it down, take it off, or anything else. Adjust and move it by the part that holds it up behind the ears only. We also need to remember that a mask should only be worn for one day. We need a clean mask for each new day, and a wet mask needs to be replaced. It’s a good idea to keep an extra mask or two in a clean, dry place in the car, in the office drawer, in your bag, and other place convenient for you. Masks will not work if they are not used properly.

It is frustrating to see people fail or refuse to follow the protocol and it is not fun to intervene. You never know when your prompt for someone to adjust their mask will result in a loud, embarrassing cuss out. You do not know if telling the person behind you that they are too close will be misunderstood and turned into something entirely different. It is, however, required of us to help each other along. Corrections and prompts are necessary, and we should have, by now, found some ways to offer them with kindness and tact. What one person does easily affects everyone. It only takes one person to expose and possibly infect many others.

Tell the cashier when they are not wearing their mask correctly. Remind people about the hand sanitizer near the door everyone is supposed to use (unless they have their own). Continue to wash your hands often. Social distance and insist that the people around you do the same. Make suggestions to management when you see something that needs to be improved. As you should be able to see by now, it really is on us.

Individualistic behaviour helps no one. We are all missing out in various ways, but preventing the collapse of the healthcare system, protecting healthcare workers, and preventing deaths are all more important than large milestone birthday parties, micromanaging staff who can easily work from home, and three-hour-long indoor services. The government needs to do a better job of monitoring and enforcing prevention measures, and it clearly is not prepared to step up. Can we govern ourselves and hold each other accountable?

Recommendations

1. Domestic travel.

Both the long period of travel restrictions and the arrival of the summer months have people itching to go, go, go. The economy has not yet recovered and tourism numbers are not were they used to be. If we are going to spend money on travel, it would be advantageous to us all to keep it in the country.

Following all protocol and taking extra precautions like getting vaccinated and/or testing before travel, domestic travel is the way to go. Many Bahamians have been to more US states than islands of The Bahamas. Let’s change that. Buy a ticket to a Family Island, book your stay at a Bahamian-owned hotel, eat good down home food, relax on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, take pictures at popular attractions and spend time exploring on your own. Let’s keep Bahamian businesses open by supporting them and sharing our experiences to encourage more people to do the same.

2. Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson.

Set in the late 90s in Brooklyn, this young adult novel follows teens Quadir, Jarrell, and Jasmine as they try to put their friend and brother Steph on the map (posthumously) as a rapper. The deal is that Jasmine will let Quadir and Jarrell take and promote Steph’s music if they help her find out who murdered him. The challenges mount higher as they get closer to their goal to get Steph signed to a record label, and they start to learn more about Steph and the world they are growing up in. Even with its heavy themes, this is an enjoyable read, especially for older millennials who will appreciate the references to hiphop icons like Notorious B.I.G. and Lauryn Hill.

3. Contribute to Feminist Standards for Governance. Equality Bahamas is working with community members to develop a set of feminist standards for governance that reflect our priorities, respond to pressing needs, and make clear demands on people in positions of leadership. They will address critical issues such as gender-based violence, climate change, and disaster management. We invite people to offer their recommendations in the areas of health, education, women and LGBTQI+ people, social services, youth, environment, and labor and economy by participating in the survey at tiny.cc/feministsg. Answer any or all of the questions and, if it is of interest, sign up to join the working group that will review recommendations and use them to build our feminist standards for governance.