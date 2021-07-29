Art Of Graphix: The ‘Heavy Hitter’ For Editing Video

Adobe Premiere Pro is the heavy-duty hitter that can be used for anything from short films to feature films. I think you would be hard-pressed to know a creative who has not heard of Adobe Premiere Pro. It is one of Adobe’s flagship programs that likely sits just behind Photoshop in terms of popularity. Adobe is to graphics and video what Microsoft is to data.

This standalone software has all the necessary functions needed to execute a comprehensive, simple edit. Many in the industry initially saw Premiere Pro as a tool for amateur filmmakers. As such, Premiere Pro is built for the editor who needs it all.

From opening multiple projects simultaneously and working over a shared network, to colour correction and soft audio mixing, Premiere Pro can do almost 99 percent of what is required for a video project. In a nutshell, Premiere Pro is the industry-leading video editing software for social sharing, TV and film.

To add a bit of history, Adobe Premier Pro started as simply Premiere, and was introduced in 1991 for the Mac operating system. It was one of the first computer-based non-linear editing systems. Users can either purchase the software for a one-time fee and use it for as long as they wish - without having to pay any other associated fees - by download or ordering the program CD, or they can subscribe to Premiere Pro by agreeing to pay a monthly fee.

What are the advantages of Premiere Pro?

• Multiple video clips can be placed on the same video track.

• Ideal for trimming and arranging clips.

• It is easy to create transitions between clips.

• Can create simple text layers.

Is Adobe Premiere Pro difficult to use?

Adobe Premiere Pro is an NLE (non-linear editor) with the main function of editing video clips together in a sequence. This is the program that most beginners open to create a simple video with multiple clips and music. It is incredibly scalable, easy to use for beginners, and still powerful enough for a master editor. For example, Photoshop files can be opened in Premiere Pro and thereafter edited in Photoshop.

Overall, Adobe Premiere Pro is a popular choice for video editing with all the tools for audio mixing, effects, transitions, motion graphics and more. That said, you can use other Adobe programs in conjunction with Premiere Pro to make your job easier and achieve a better end result. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach, with qualifications of B.Sc and M.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.