High Jumpers Thomas, Wilson Eliminated On Day 1

NATIONAL champion Donald Thomas and Jamal Wilson were both eliminated from the men’s high jump on day one of the track and field competition at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Competing in Group A, Thomas finished 13th out of a field of 17 competitors with a leap of 7-feet, 3-inches or 2.21m, while Wilson came in 16th with his best leap of 7-1 1/2 (2.17m).

Thomas, the 37-year-old co flag carrier during the opening ceremony with swimmer Joanna Evans, ended up 25th overall and Wilson, 32, was 32nd in a field of 33 competitors overall.

During his flight, Thomas missed his first two attempts at 7-3 (2.21m) before he nailed his third attempt to stay alive. But at 7-4 1/2 (2.25m), he failed on three attempts to make his exit from the competition. He was one of five competitors who cleared 7-3 (2.21m), but had more knockdowns.

Soaring to the top of the chart in their flights were the reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Djano Lovett of Canada, both with a clearance of 7-5 ¾ (2.28m).

Five other competitors also cleared the same height.

In his flight, Wilson knocked down his first two attempts at 7-1 1/2 (2.17m before he cleared it on his third attempt. But at 7-3 (2.21m), he missed all three tries to depart the competition, one of four competitors at that height. Mikhail Akimenko of Roc led the field in the flight with 7-5 ¾ (2.28m), one of six competitors to clear the height.

The Bahamas was also expected to see Tynia Gaither as she tries to negotiate through the heats of the women’s 100m. She was entered in lane six in the sixth of seven heats that featured Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare in lane seven. Great Britain’s Asha Philip was in five.

The first three finishers in each heat automatically qualify for the semi-final with the next three advancing on the next best times. The semi-final and final is set for tomorrow.

Also on day two today will be the heats of the women’s 100m hurdles with the Bahamas represented by the duo of national record holder Devynne Charlton in her Olympic debut in lane two in the second heat at 10:53am and former national record holder Pedrya Seymour in her second consecutive appearance in lane eight of the fifth heats at 11:17 am.

There are five heats scheduled with the first three automatically qualifying and the next six fastest lowers locking in their spots in the semi-finals.

And in the heats of the men’s 100m, Purdue University graduate Samson Colebrook will be making his Olympic debut. He will know how he stacks up in his heat following the completion of the preliminary rounds.