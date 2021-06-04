Bullocks Harbour And Great Harbour Cay Lockdown Extended To Monday, June 7

BULLOCKS Harbour and Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands were placed under lockdown for an additional two days, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Thursday.

The lockdown will now end at 5am Monday, June 7.

“In accordance with the Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay Lockdown) (Amendment) (No 4) Order, 202, released today, the lockdown has been extended from 14 days to 16 days,” the statement from the OPM released on Thursday noted.

Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay were placed under a lockdown on May 22 to slow and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in those communities.

The Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay Lockdown) (Amendment) (No 4) Order, 2021, is available at opm.gov.bs.