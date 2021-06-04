Scores Gather For Labour Day, Motorcade Goes Ahead Despite Police Notice

SCORES of Progressive Liberal Party supporters as well as union members and leaders gathered at the national stadium on Friday morning despite a notice from police a day earlier that no motorcade had been sanctioned to take place on Labour Day.

As the crowd converged at the site on University Drive, some wearing PLP paraphernalia, police stopped many of them from entering. This angered organisers of the event.

The motorcade participants were later allowed to drive to Arawak Cay, which was the planned end point, but several people were pulled over and stopped by police along the way. Police barricades were also erected at Arawak Cay and the motorcade participants were stopped from driving into the site.

“This is a shocking position for the workers and indeed all Bahamians who are minded to ensure that good governance requires the involvement of the people,” Obie Ferguson, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), told reporters at the stadium, which was the starting point of the motorcade.

He said he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on May 4 requesting permission for labour leaders and workers to hold a Labour Day motorcade. He said on Thursday at 4.21pm, he received a call from Dr Minnis’ personal secretary who indicated that senior health officials had recommended the motorcade not go ahead.

“This is very vexing,” Mr Ferguson said. “I’m aware, I think I’ve been practicing law for 27, 28 years, my specialty is employment law. You explain to me how a government or how the police officers can stop me from driving from my house to my office, from my office anywhere, as long as I comply with the law? This is purely disrespect.”

PLP deputy leader Chester Cooper was at the site.



“I am happy to be here to stand with the labour movement today. Solidarity forever,” Mr Cooper said, adding that party leader Philip Davis is in Exuma.

He said the PLP is disappointed at the “11th hour” decision by the government not to approve the motorcade. He also criticised the continued state of emergency and the prime minister’s powers.

“We believe it’s been long enough for them to implement laws to get us back to a state of normalcy but clearly the prime minister is enjoying this state of play,” Mr Cooper said. “But nothing will stop our support for the labour movement today and therefore I congratulate Brother Ferguson for standing up for workers.”