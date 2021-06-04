Scores Gather For Labour Day, Motorcade Goes Ahead Despite Police Notice

SCORES of Progressive Liberal Party supporters as well as union members and leaders gathered at the national stadium on Friday morning despite a notice from police a day earlier that no motorcade had been sanctioned to take place on Labour Day.
As the crowd converged at the site on University Drive, some wearing PLP paraphernalia, police stopped many of them from entering. This angered organisers of the event.
The motorcade participants were later allowed to drive to Arawak Cay, which was the planned end point, but several people were pulled over and stopped by police along the way. Police barricades were also erected at Arawak Cay and the motorcade participants were stopped from driving into the site.
“This is a shocking position for the workers and indeed all Bahamians who are minded to ensure that good governance requires the involvement of the people,” Obie Ferguson, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), told reporters at the stadium, which was the starting point of the motorcade.
He said he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on May 4 requesting permission for labour leaders and workers to hold a Labour Day motorcade. He said on Thursday at 4.21pm, he received a call from Dr Minnis’ personal secretary who indicated that senior health officials had recommended the motorcade not go ahead.
“This is very vexing,” Mr Ferguson said. “I’m aware, I think I’ve been practicing law for 27, 28 years, my specialty is employment law. You explain to me how a government or how the police officers can stop me from driving from my house to my office, from my office anywhere, as long as I comply with the law? This is purely disrespect.”
PLP deputy leader Chester Cooper was at the site.
“I am happy to be here to stand with the labour movement today. Solidarity forever,” Mr Cooper said, adding that party leader Philip Davis is in Exuma.
He said the PLP is disappointed at the “11th hour” decision by the government not to approve the motorcade. He also criticised the continued state of emergency and the prime minister’s powers.
“We believe it’s been long enough for them to implement laws to get us back to a state of normalcy but clearly the prime minister is enjoying this state of play,” Mr Cooper said. “But nothing will stop our support for the labour movement today and therefore I congratulate Brother Ferguson for standing up for workers.”
Comments
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
nothing could POSSIBLY be worse than sitting in a car no A/C, no covering, stuck in traffic, in the Bahamas in June. Whose idea was that???? Please dont give them the reigns to the country.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
-
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
arrest everybody!! see all the evidence up there. We don't have to wait weeks like we did for Komalafe.
It baffles me why anyone believes this will change anything... but ok... i guess it was fun
stislez 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Smh @ u..........
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 1 minute ago
i was joking about the first part. quite serious about the 2nd. Pompoms and parades and colours will not change our state. Have you listened to the next group of candidates vying for parliamentary seats? These guys dont have a clue. They talk about plans they clearly pulled out of their butts. "we'll need about 500 million to do what we want to do"... they pulled that out of thin air! We might just need that and more, but if they get it and have no clue what they need it for, guess what will happen? Theyll spend it in pompoms and yelllow and red flyers to do what bahamians love to do, "pose in da party". as long as we on fleek, everything nice
these politicians use bahamians every 5 years and quickly forget them once they get in. One colleague told me of a politician who on the day after election seemed to have forgotten what their voice sounded like, "who is this" tgey asked. This was a man who had been constantly calling the individual for advice in the run-up to the election.
we in so much trouble. save yuhself
ohdrap4 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Not being vaccinated, I would not risk the gathering.
But: this shows the peoples lack of appetite for restrictions, just think what would happen with a lockdown.
Thank you all nelson mandelas for walking the plank in my place.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
I have overheard some while commuting.
Talk show lunatics have a platfirm now.
-- promise to bestow 10000 pa retirement to every bahamian
-- promise to give cryptocurrency to all who apply. Crypticurrency is a natural resource
-- imports will be banned as EVERYTHING will be produced by Bahamians. I guess cars, computers, stoves and refrigerators.
-- they will grow rice in Andros. Rice@!! But, since they are at it, they should really produce coffee and chocolate as well. Looks like manure will be no object.
I think I will grow silk worms, it was tried before.
themessenger 38 minutes ago
Unfortunately far too many of our more gullible, uneducated and dumbed down peeps will swallow all that hook, line and sinker. You want to get our peeps out in droves just mention free tings!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID