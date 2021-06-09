Bahamas Must ‘Get Even Better’ On Cdc Rankings

• Hotels chief: Could ease visitors’ US return
• ‘Level 3’ rating enhances ‘preferred’ status
• Could boost return of 25-30% group sector
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president yesterday urged this nation to strive “to get even better” in US health travel advisories in the hope it will lead to further COVID-19 restriction easing.
Robert Sands, speaking to Tribune Business after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) returned The Bahamas to a “Level 3” ranking, voiced optimism that further improvement could pave the way for this nation to argue that tourists no longer need to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test before returning to the US.
He added that The Bahamas’ upgrade from “Level 4”, which represents a “very high” number of COVID-19 cases, to “Level 3” or “high” could trigger an increase in the number of travellers who view this nation as “a preferred destination” - especially for group business that typically accounts for 25-30 percent of bookings at major hotels.
“We don’t want to stay there; we want to get even better,” Mr Sands told this newspaper of the CDC’s action.”The lower we are on the CDC scale, the more the travelling public view The Bahamas as a preferred destination for travel even though there is pent-up demand for our nation.
“While it continues to be a work in progress, we must continue to work to bring those case numbers down. That will only happen through one of two things: The vaccination programme must continue, and we must continue to manage COVID-19 cases all around. These things will contribute to a lowering of the CDC health monitor.
“The world we are in today, travellers pay close attention to some of these travel barometers and advisories, which augurs well for The Bahamas and I’m hopeful we can now move the barometer to go from ‘Level 3’ to ‘Level 2’.”
Few nations have attained ‘Level 2’ status with the CDC in relation to COVID-19, but Mr Sands said the Baha Mar mega resort where he acts as senior vice-president of government and external affairs currently has a visitor base where “close to 60 percent” of guests have been fully vaccinated.
Those visitors still have to produce a negative COVID-19 antigen test to return to the US after their vacation, and the BHTA president revealed to Tribune Business: “We’re hopeful that if we continue to lower the CDC ranking, that may be a requirement we can work on to be eliminated as well.”
Mr Sands said The Bahamas’ traditional group, meeting and convention business, which is likely to be among the last to rebound from the pandemic, was particularly susceptible to influence from the CDC rankings and other global COVID-19 health barometers.
“Certainly groups, where you have congregations of more persons collectively, may be paying particular attention to these items,” he added. “Groups establish a base by which major properties can build on leisure business on a year-round basis. It’s an extremely important element for many resorts throughout the islands of The Bahamas, accounting for anywhere between 25-30 percent of business.
“The positive news is that we are moving in the right direction, and we must continue to move in the right direction. I would be encouraged that such an announcement may further increase the forward bookings for the destination and add to pent-up demand.
“I can tell you that collectively many hotels are seeing week-over-week increases in terms of viewings of their websites, persons reviewing The Bahamas as a potential destination, and actual bookings are growing week over week every week. “
Mr Sands said the hotel and tourism industry was measuring booking pace against 2019 and pre-COVID levels as opposed to 2020, which he described as “a non-starter year” due to COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions that closed the sector for much of the period.
“We are beginning to get back to 2019 if the forward booking trend continues,” he added. “I think everybody feels, certainly by winter 2022 we should be back to pre-COVID numbers. I would say we’re looking at that for the first and second quarter of 2022..
“The summer may turn out to be even stronger than it has traditionally been in terms of booking pace. I think the home porting is going to help some hotels during the summer months, and pent-up demand will continue to accumulate. I think the ease of travel continues to influence occupancies.”
The CDC move downgrades its warning to US citizens on The Bahamas from “travellers should avoid all travel to The Bahamas” to one where they should “reconsider travel”. The move to ‘Level 3’ occurred once before in January 2021, only for the CDC to place The Bahamas back at ‘Level 4’ when cases increased with the so-called ‘third wave’
The Prime Minister said back in January: “I am pleased to announce today that following a reassessment by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, The Bahamas will be moved down to a ‘Level 3’ travel health notice from the more serious ‘Level 4’.
“This reassessment came after discussions between myself, other Bahamian officials and the US government. We will, I believe, be moved to ‘Level 3’ because the CDC sees how much progress we have made and are convinced that we will continue to be vigilant.”
Comments
carltonr61 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Americans distrust the CDC harlots as it is financed by Big Pharma and Gates or any powerful lobby industries like cruise business. They might demand Bahamian kids take the experiamtal non FDA approved covid gene machines vaccine to blackmail this nation into level 2 Covid status. Even our Covid Bahamians and Carribean health powers alike betrayed us and sold our God given DNA/RNA to big pharma for lunch and world power prestigious gifts.
John 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
carltonr61 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
The USA State of Texas gave The CDC the finger for cherry picking science and creating contradictory science that does not hold up to world and University standards.
carltonr61 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
@john. Screams, Chicken Little. "The Sky is falling, the sky is falling." Delta conditions could only work after Modi elections rallies among lung invested poor people who who work their clogged lungs to death. God bless their souls. Our Bahamas team of scientists are creating the sunshine and beach deadly varients. Unless you become vaccinated that changes the DNA God made you with. Bat DNA/mRNA will turn babies in Ellis' red batman cloak red wings human bat's chimera. If God wanted us to have bat DNA he would have made us batman with red flapping wings and voices that shriek to heaven and pierced beyond the soul. Fauci should go back into history as the Bahamas salted 100% clean air was used to treat England's TB patients.
Economist 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
I have some reservations about the safety of these rushed vaccines, however, looking at the odds, I have decided to get vaccinated and have already had my first shot, second one soon.
We Bahamians like to talk about our soverignty but the fact is that we are a very tiny nation who no one, other than us cares much about. So if the other nations, exercising their "soverignty", puts us on a "watch list" or "no go zone" because we have decided not to get vaccinated as a nation we will pay the price.
The last year COVID 19 has bankrupted many businesses and put thousands out of work. The world is saying to get vaccinated or there will be restrictions.
Can we aford to fight the whole world?
John 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
The problem with Gain-of- function research is scientis try to get viruses to mutate to become more deadly or to be more transmissible. But there are the chances of the viruses escaping the lab or continuing to mutate until some super virus totally resistant to any treatment is formed. The lab at Wuhan was involved in this type of research and there’s a virus is on the loose. Not the first time but probably the most widespread infection of humans and will most likely, although not being the most deadly, it will be the most costly. And if the virus is continuing to mutate, the vaccines are like a fa, out/of shape couch potato, trying to catch an in shape athlete.
carltonr61 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
They have the Civet cat flu strain that is more deadly but not contagious. But if they aerosol weoponize AIDS, like Covid we are doomed.
carltonr61 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
@eco. You got it wrong. Yet you got it right. Then you got it wrong again. Then you did all of that to argue you are a paid gov loyalist hired to preach to sheep. Yes CDC is powerful. Yes Bahamas must sell our souls. But no, we are are less important to the CDC than the USA travel lobby. We mean absolutely nothing in the scheme of economic lobby. Do not overrate our ranking to be fanancially viable to big powers. We don't matter so calm your over zealous conformity down. Stick in your little corner. Unless you, like the Hitler want to be sitting in and writing from big pharma's pockets.
carltonr61 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Eco has admitted that vaccination is all about blackmail and not health. He is in total honesty and his handlers may give him the blk needle next. 🤣
John 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
The facts are this mask on, mask off, vaccinate,don’t vaccinate, stay at home, no, go out for dinner, sanitizer or no sanitizer is getting deep under everyone’s fingernails and down in their nostrils. They are no longer stray sheep, but come-along zombies.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID