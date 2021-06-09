Jailed For A Year Over Unlicenced Firearm

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old who admitted to having an unlicenced firearm and illegal ammunition was sentenced to a year in prison yesterday.

Police said that Angelo Cash had a 9mm pistol, along with 11 live rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession on June 5.

Cash initially denied the allegations when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt along with seven others – Oneal Knowles, Kerio Thompson, Roselande Joasil, Toriano Johnson, Chandron Williams, Bernard Brown and William Johnson —who were also accused of the same offences.

According to the prosecution, sometime around 9pm on the day in question, a team of officers had arrived in the Montel Heights area where they found a group of people who appeared to be involved “in a gambling game.”

When the officers approached the group, they ran. The court was told that all were stopped and later searched, including the surrounding areas.

Police found a pistol behind a grey speaker box where the group was spotted.

As a result, all were arrested and taken to a local police station.

The prosecution told the court that Cash admitted to the offence during his interview with police, claiming that he had found the gun in a Haitian village.

Cash also told police he had planned to call his pastor for help to turn the firearm into police custody.

During yesterday’s hearing, Cash changed his plea after several of his co-accused took issue with his not guilty plea, explaining the matter before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt.

Johnson, one of his co accused, claimed that Cash told him he would own up to the offence when they appeared in court.

However, he told the magistrate Cash did not do so after he was instructed by his attorney, Ian Cargill, not to plead guilty.

Meanwhile, Joail explained that she was only in the area to get her hair braided when they were approached by police, adding she was also told that Cash would plead guilty to the charge.

After listening to their arguments, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt stopped the hearing for several minutes.

After she resumed the hearing, Cash changed his plea to guilty, resulting in the charges being dropped against his co-accused.

During yesterday’s hearing, the court was also told that Cash had previous convictions.

However, his attorney told the court that his latest offence was not related to the past ones. He also explained that his client cooperated with police and added that the firearm that was found has currently not been linked to any crime.

He also explained that the 26-year-old — a father-of-two and the sole caretaker of his younger brother — was extremely remorseful for his actions.

When given the chance to speak, Cash also asked the court for leniency, noting that he had no intention to use the gun. He also explained that he was a Seventh-Day Adventist and had changed his life.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said while she commends the accused for owning up to the offence, every action has consequences.

She also told Cash that the offences were serious and noted that she has to send a strong message, especially given what’s been happening in today’s society.

Cash was subsequently sentenced to one year in prison and a $8,000 fine, which he must pay at the end of his imprisonment.

Failure to do so would result in an additional 12 months, which would run concurrently.