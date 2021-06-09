Moultrie Slams Disrespect From ‘Atheist’

By RASHAD ROLLE

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie accused the executive branch of government of disrespect yesterday while complaining about an “atheist” who works in the government.

His comment in the House of Assembly came after Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle delivered a speech that was at times critical of the way she was treated as a minister.

Speaker Moultrie said: “I sat in the front of a person last year who had made a public declaration that he does not believe in God and he gave me all (the) reasons why no food will be coming into this Parliament for the members of this Parliament.

“The circumstances have deteriorated since then but I see food in the Parliament this year. Again, the level of disrespect for the presiding officer of the Parliament. On both occasions where the Speaker was not even consulted, the courtesy was not extended, and I believe the essence of your presentation Seabreeze, that is the crux of the matter, it’s a matter of respect. We are all leaders in this Parliament.”

Speaker Moultrie did not identify the government official. However, Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson publicly identifies as an “atheist”.

Speaker Moultrie said: “Just recently again that same individual who made a public declaration that he does not believe in God sat across the table from me and indicated that the cost for the upgrades of the Hansard were overestimated and I demanded from him specifics to justify that claim because whenever a man who has declared himself to be an atheist sits across the table from me, my first reaction is the devil is a liar, and that person could not tell me why he wanted to cut $600,000 off the cost for the upgrade of the Hansard in the Parliamentary Channel.

“Those are the types of matters that this Parliament and legislative branch of government must get corrected for this democracy to deepen and for us to advance as a people. I have a whole lot more to say but I don’t want to say it at this time. But I just want to let the contractors know who gave me some blows for taking away the contract for the food for the Parliament, that it wasn’t me.”

In a bid to save money, the Minnis administration announced last year that lunches will not be provided to the House of Assembly.