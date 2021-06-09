Moultrie Slams Disrespect From ‘Atheist’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie accused the executive branch of government of disrespect yesterday while complaining about an “atheist” who works in the government.
His comment in the House of Assembly came after Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle delivered a speech that was at times critical of the way she was treated as a minister.
Speaker Moultrie said: “I sat in the front of a person last year who had made a public declaration that he does not believe in God and he gave me all (the) reasons why no food will be coming into this Parliament for the members of this Parliament.
“The circumstances have deteriorated since then but I see food in the Parliament this year. Again, the level of disrespect for the presiding officer of the Parliament. On both occasions where the Speaker was not even consulted, the courtesy was not extended, and I believe the essence of your presentation Seabreeze, that is the crux of the matter, it’s a matter of respect. We are all leaders in this Parliament.”
Speaker Moultrie did not identify the government official. However, Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson publicly identifies as an “atheist”.
Speaker Moultrie said: “Just recently again that same individual who made a public declaration that he does not believe in God sat across the table from me and indicated that the cost for the upgrades of the Hansard were overestimated and I demanded from him specifics to justify that claim because whenever a man who has declared himself to be an atheist sits across the table from me, my first reaction is the devil is a liar, and that person could not tell me why he wanted to cut $600,000 off the cost for the upgrade of the Hansard in the Parliamentary Channel.
“Those are the types of matters that this Parliament and legislative branch of government must get corrected for this democracy to deepen and for us to advance as a people. I have a whole lot more to say but I don’t want to say it at this time. But I just want to let the contractors know who gave me some blows for taking away the contract for the food for the Parliament, that it wasn’t me.”
In a bid to save money, the Minnis administration announced last year that lunches will not be provided to the House of Assembly.
Comments
C2B 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
"I have a whole lot more to say...." Please go ahead. We are all eager to hear more jokes, superstition, and nonsense; it's really quite comical.
thephoenix562 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
What is wrong with this dude?
Hoda 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Sigh.
TalRussell 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
How-the ever you might think of him, this is some raw unedited live comedy show, anytime you get to be a witness to how the PM and his exclusively mans' club membership of House-elected MPs, rise with heads bowed as Comrade Dewitt Halson begins his slow-robbed walk past them as he is makin' his rightful way to the Speaker's chair.
Be challenged for any Comedian to follow to the House stage's double-billing laugh-a atheist act that featured performances by Comrades Dewitt Halson and Seabreeze's MP Lanisha, yes?
John 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
You only need go to his track record at BTC where this ‘atheist’ used his position at BTC and the company’s money to shut down an entire sector of Bahamian businesses. And went even further by implementing policy at BTC that forced vendors to sell BTC products including top up and phone cards at a loss. And basically every BTC retail store that was franchised to Bahamians is now closed, with the exception of those that were sensible enough to tie the BTC store to another business and able to absorb the losses they incurred. Even today vendors sell the once profitable BTC )and now also Aliv) Top Up at a loss. The premise is that it is a ‘loss leader’ product that will draw customers to a business. Many retailers have discontinued selling Top Up and the 20 plus wholesalers Marlon Johnson met in place at BTC operating profitably have all but two, been axed and replaced by foreigners. Like there is separation of church and state, Marlon Johnson religious beliefs, or non beliefs , has nothing to do with his business acumen and decisions. His track record from time at his hot dog stand has been dismal failure. But his ability to sell himself as intelligent and experienced and well educated, keeps doors of opportunities opening for him. Of course, in the absence of former minister of finance, he has been given more latitude and opportunities. And his contract extends beyond the May 2022 elections. So if The Minnis administration is fired, Johnson gets to keep his job or will get a hefty separation package, like he did from BTC. And it will all be at the people’s expense.
jus2cents 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
What a child, I have never witnessed someone so full of superstitious claptrap in my life, we are living in 2021 not 100AD.
This is pathetic. He is not fit for office.
ScubaSteve 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
This is why it is critical to have a clear separation of Church and State. The personal religious or non-religious beliefs of any member of the Government is completely irrelevant. What is more relevant is their education, character, prior success or failures at being a leader and government official, etc. Anytime someone uses religion or the lack of religion in this fashion (such as the Speaker of the House did) comes across as moving society and mankind "backwards." Haven't we evolved as a species and society? Or, are we no different from prior generations going back thousands of years?
BONEFISH 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Mr.Moutrie does not have the temperament to fill the position of speaker. He is a next one of Dr.Minnis's mistakes.
The acting financial secretary Johnson is a next one of Dr.Minnis's mistakes. He is simply incompetent.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
lol
"whenever a man who has declared himself to be an atheist sits across the table from me, my first reaction is the devil is a liar"
ROTFL
But seriously, this is not true. "Belief" is for everyone to decide for himself it says nothing about whether the person is or isnt a liar. "Atheist" is only a label, I know some beautiful atheists they believe what they bdlieve and I believe what I believe. We agree to disagree, isnt that what living together on this planet is about?
