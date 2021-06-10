Sexist To Lanisha? Not By Us

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

DIRECTOR of Sports Tim Munnings has denied any suggestion of sexism towards former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle from sports officials, saying it is not a practice at that ministry.

In a scathing contribution to the 2021/2022 budget debate on Tuesday, Mrs Rolle defended her conduct and record in office, denying any impropriety. She also discussed the sexism she says she experienced and lamented the Free National Movement’s decision to deny her a nomination in the next general election.

“As far as we are aware within this ministry, certainly we do not subscribe to sexism and that sort of thing,” Mr Munnings said when contacted yesterday. “If she felt that was directed to her from this ministry then we are disappointed to hear that, but certainly we do not believe that to be the case at all.

“I know the permanent secretary and all the senior officers in the ministry would have provided much support to her to the best of their capacity. Each minister, when they come in, they have their different styles and I guess we all try to adapt and accommodate the different styles that the minister might bring.

“In my experience some are laid back and some are much more rigid – they have a mission, and they want to accomplish it before being reassigned. Her style was different, and some people were able to adapt to it and some persons …. it was challenging.”

The Tribune also contacted former Director of Youth Darron Turnquest for comment as he worked with Mrs Rolle before his departure from the ministry, but he declined to speak on the issue.

“I cannot comment on that,” Mr Turnquest said.

FNM chairman Carl Culmer also offered no comment on her criticism of the party.

“I have no comment on the matter at this time,” Mr Culmer said. “In time I will comment, but not at this time.”

Mrs Rolle said she intended to continue as MP for Seabreeze and expressed confidence that she would have won if renominated. She said after she was not ratified by March 12, she wrote to the FNM to say she will not seek renomination and advised them to find the “best candidate that can top 3,500 votes.”

Danny Sumner, chairman of the FNM’s Seabreeze constituency, was also contacted to find out if Mrs Rolle had the support she needed.

“There are a lot of things still going on so I really do not want to comment on that right now,” Mr Sumner said. “I really do not want to comment right now. This is not a good time for me to make a comment on that right now to be honest. I will comment later on when I am in a better position to do so. I really would not want to comment right now because of a lot of reasons.”

Before being assigned to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mrs Rolle was minister of social services. Throughout her time as Cabinet minister, she had been the subject of public critique, and some had grumbled about her leadership style.

A senior official from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who worked closely with Mrs Rolle, spoke to The Tribune on condition of anonymity.

“I watched the House of Assembly yesterday (Tuesday) while shaking my head in disbelief,” the government official said yesterday. “It is tragic that the former minister can feel comfortable standing and looking in the eyes of her parliamentary colleagues and saying the things that she said. I am a woman, and, in my opinion, no one practised any form of sexism against her.”

The source claimed morale is higher with Mrs Rolle out of her post.

“Working with her was torturous to say the least and quite frankly I’ve not met anyone who is sorry that she has left,” the source said.

“We have many talented people here and we’ve seen many leave because they could not deal with her. In my opinion her rope was much too long. The Prime Minister moved too slow on asking her to leave. And, in regard to him or whomever she suggested should defend her, one cannot defend the (indefensible).”