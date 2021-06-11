Answer On Flying Of Pride Flag

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth and all creatures on this earth, including man and woman and God saw that everything that He had created was very good, “ so says the Bible, the book by which many Christians live and on which we all swear when we take a solemn oath to tell the truth.

Earlier this month a letter writer to The Tribune expressed his horror – “flabbergasted” in fact was the word he used – on reading that our government had given the American Embassy permission to fly the LGBTQ flag on its property.

In fact, I do not think that the Americans would need permission from our government, as the land on which their Embassy stands is American.

And by flying this flag once a year their country was expressing the belief that every man, woman, and child — straight or gay — on this planet has equal rights and opportunities.

However, if as the letter writer says, be believes that all God’s creations are good – because God Himself said they were good, then, do, pray tell, who created the homosexual (LGBTQ - lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer)?

I am sure that a good God, in whom the letter writer admits he believes, could not possibly condone anyone, including the letter writer, dismissing anyone of His creations and removing him/her from even being a member of the human race.

My friend, you cannot have it both ways. If you believe in God, and you believe what God said that all his Creation is good, then where did the LGBTQ come from if he was not created by God, and in God’s eyes is equally as good as the person who wrote the letter to The Tribune?

God created the homosexual and put him (her) on this Earth, not to be shunned and ridiculed by those who were born “straight”. These people were created by God, and are different, not by their own choice, but by God’s decree - and so who is the letter writer to say that on one day a year a flag should not be flown to demonstrate that we are all God’s creatures — although some of us were born different, we are all of equal value in God’s eyes.

In my opinion all God’s creation was for a purpose — and that was not for one group to be ridiculed by those who consider themselves “straight” – because in God’s creation they are all of equal value.

So, when this letter writer goes to his church, he should ponder on God’s creation, which God Himself said was good – not part of it, but all of it.

No, I am not a homosexual — as straight as they come — but I acknowledge that all of God’s creation is for a purpose and it is not for me to judge the worth of any part of it – especially when it comes to the human race.

A TRUE BELIEVER

Nassau,

June 9, 2021.