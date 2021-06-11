‘Emergency Only’ At Overcrowded Humane Society Shelter

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Humane Society is pleading with the public not to surrender animals this month unless it is an “emergency situation” as the shelter is overwhelmed with animals and has no more space available.

The shelter is also calling on people to spay and neuter their animals to deal with overpopulation and abandoned pets.

In a Facebook post, BHS asked people “who are considering surrendering their cats or dogs to keep their pets a little longer.”

“We are swamped with animals and do not have space for any more animals right now,” the post said. “We anticipate being full for most of the month of June. We can help you by providing food and emergency medical aid, and can put you on a priority list for when there is space. Perhaps we can help and guide you so that you may decide not to give up your pet.”

When contacted about the issue yesterday, BHS General Manager Percy Grant told The Tribune the shelter can “comfortably” house about 300 animals, however the facility is about 200 animals over capacity.

“At this moment, we are sort of beyond capacity right now,” Mr Grant said. “We just need to get some dogs cleared out so we can comfortably fit more in.

“By the end of June we should be okay but we’re asking the public not to bring any animals in unless it’s an absolute dire strait or an emergency situation and not just regular dogs they don’t want.”

He said the shelter has seen an influx of surrendered animals due to financial hardship and stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been horrible since COVID and I think people have been becoming stressed. People can’t afford to (care for their animals).

“We have a day where people come in and they get dog food from us. We share it out as much as we can and to make sure everybody gets something to eat. So we are doing our best to stay afloat.”

On Sunday, there was an airlift where animals were sent off to Canada to be adopted. There is another airlift at the end of June which Mr Grant stated should give BHS enough room.

He admitted adoptions have decreased locally because of COVID, but was optimistic people would start adopting again.

“Again like I said, because of the constraints of the COVID pandemic, a very small percentage of people are coming in – very small percentage. We’re hoping as more people get vaccinated and people feel more safe and relaxed I think (they) would come back and start adopting animals again,” he explained.

“Adoption has not been good. It’s very, you know, scanty. It’s been up and down, you know, but it’s not as good as in previous years.”

Mr Grant also highlighted a programme going on right now in conjunction with BAARK every other Sunday that provides spay and neuter services to those who cannot afford it.

Those who are interested should call 427-7729 to schedule an appointment.

Last August, BHS was at full capacity with over 400 animals in the shelter and appeals were made for donations of food and cash.

BHS is a no-kill shelter.