Pm Suggests Expanded Benefits For Those Fully Vaccinated

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested on Friday that fully vaccinated people could soon begin experiencing a variety of expanded benefits, including permission to go out at night after the 10pm curfew.

Dr Minnis said he will elaborate on the matter when he wraps up the budget debate on Thursday.

Dr Minnis also addressed the expected arrival of vaccines into the country from the United States, saying the US government has given no indication yet when the vaccines will arrive.

He told reporters: “The whole concept is this. We have said a long time ago that once they’re all vaccinated, individuals can dine inside. A group had written and asked whether they could have 90 individuals at a wedding. They were all vaccinated, all 90 were vaccinated, and our response was carry on, y’all vaccinated.

“Then they wrote back a week later and asked, could they have a Junkanoo group rush though to provide music for the wedding? I said if they are all vaccinated, carry on.

“So what we’re basically saying is, we want to open the country so we could have a ‘vaccinated day’ where you can have happy hour; we’re all vaccinated, carry on, enjoy yourself. The band, they’re all vaccinated, play on. Then you could have parties if you’re all vaccinated, carry on, have your party, and we would even give you benefits. I would not go into that but we say 10pm is a bit limited. I know you young people don’t like 10pm so I will address that on Thursday.”

The latest figures show at least 48,434 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Thirteen thousand seven hundred and forty-nine people have received at least two doses. Overall, 62,183 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in The Bahamas to date.