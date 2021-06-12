0

Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting

A still from video showing police during the shooting.

As of Saturday, June 12, 2021

Police involved shooting

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in New Providence on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Moonshine Drive and the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

There are no further details at present, but a video circulating on social media shows officers on the roof of a building firing shots.

TalRussell 3 hours, 23 minutes ago

The time that passes in between the use of brute physical force by the Constabulary is too close together and reoccurring.
And, what about all incidents when compared to members of the constabulary who have never been fired?
And, what got say about all the brutely ugly incidents that never got exposed to daylight, yes?

John 58 minutes ago

The police under the direction of Marvin Dames killing more BAHAMIANS than Covid-19. Time to take his badge!!!

