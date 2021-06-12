Man Killed, Woman Injured In Bar Shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a bar on Friday night.
According to reports, a lone gunman entered the establishment on Martin Street and Blue Hill Road shortly after 9pm and opened fire, hitting the man and woman.
Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital – there is no news on her condition at this time.
