Shootout: Officers Strike To Take Out Gunman After He Opened Fire On Them

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Police involved shooting

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE killed a man on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted an elderly lady and shot a young man who followed him.

A video from a witness to the incident shows at least three police officers on the roof of a house shooting down at the suspect as bystanders assembled in the area. At least 19 shots are fired in the clip.

A bystander in the video is heard saying “He dead,” adding at one point: “Ya don’t never fire at the man.”

Chief Superintendent of Police Shanta Knowles, the officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit, told reporters on the scene that police arrived in the community of Sunshine Park shortly after 3pm Saturday after receiving information that an elderly woman at the Farmer’s Market on Blue Hill Road was approached by a man who assaulted her and left the area.

“Our information is that a group of persons from the community followed this man and approached him. He in turn, being armed with a shotgun, fired a shot at one of them and then ran into an abandoned building which is just behind me,” she said.

“Officers responded and entered the property where gunfire was exchanged between that man and the officers, resulting in that man being fatally wounded.”

Chief Superintendent Knowles said the young man who was shot is in stable condition at the hospital. She said none of the officers was injured during the incident and the elderly woman who was allegedly attacked is nursing minor injuries.

She said three illegal weapons were uncovered from the scene. She added that Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt, the acting coroner, visited the scene.

The Tribune encountered at least two visibly shaken family members of the deceased when this newspaper visited the scene on Moonshine Road yesterday.

A neighbour across the street brought water to the family and said the family is overcome with grief at the incident. The family declined to talk about what happened.

In March, National Security Minister Marvin Dames warned young men who may feel driven to shoot at police to reconsider, saying doing so would be “at their own peril.”

Eleven people were killed last year in police involved shootings, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force statistics.

Overall, there were 20 incidents of police involved shootings in 2020, resulting in 11 deaths and 11 non-fatal injuries.