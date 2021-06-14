Welcome Back, Royal Caribbean

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis welcomed Royal Caribbean International back to The Bahamas after a year-long shutdown of the cruise industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a long and challenging period for our country and for the entire world, including the global tourism industry and the cruising sector,” he said on Saturday.

“Cruising is an essential economic driver for our small country.”

In 2019, The Bahamas welcomed a record-breaking 5.4 million visitors arriving by cruise. Each year, Royal Caribbean’s ships brought about two million passengers to The Bahamas.

Dr Minnis was speaking at the official ceremony for the homeporting inauguration of Adventure of the Seas and plaque presentation held at Pompey Square.

Homeporting cruise passengers will fly into Nassau to embark, spend time onshore, at the conclusion of the cruise return to Nassau to disembark and fly back home. The spin off from this movement of guests may result in more hotel room nights.

The Royal Caribbean arrangement offers the “best of both worlds,” said Dr Minnis – a cruise guest who adds on a hotel stay of one to two nights.

The weekly movement of guests in and out of Nassau will require additional airlift, the use of local ground transportation services and many other professional services, he added.

Adventure of the Seas will homeport in Nassau and visit additional islands in the country over a seven-night itinerary. This includes visits to Grand Bahama, and Perfect Day at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in the Berry Islands that employs a number of Bahamians.

This homeporting initiative means more Bahamians can get back to work as the sector continues its recovery, Dr Minnis said, as well as an opportunity for Bahamians to provide services and excursions.

A highlight of Royal Caribbean’s discussions with Bahamas tourism officials and key industry stakeholders has been the proposition of making Nassau a homeport and potential gateway to the Caribbean, he said.

“This proposition has the potential to make a significant economic impact on our nation, though there is still much to be done to realise this potential,” he said.

The cruise line is also the main principal in the acquisition and future development of the Grand Lucayan and has plans for a beach break destination on Paradise Island.