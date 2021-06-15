Bank Back-Up Hits Cat Island After Lockdown

By YOURI KEMP

A Cat Island business owner said it yesterday took three hours to conduct their financial business as residents descended on its only physical bank branch after being released from a three-week COVID lockdown.

Alfred Moss, co-owner of Alvernia Foods Grocery Store & Car Rental, told Tribune Business that what would normally have taken 30 minutes took six times’ longer as Cat Island residents tried to catch up on financial transactions and bill payments that have been delayed by government-imposed restrictions.

Revealing that he was “grateful” for Bank of The Bahamas’ presence, otherwise he would not have been able to get his orders out in time to make today’s mailboat sailing, Mr Moss said: “We didn’t have banks for three weeks, and it was a little bit of a challenge with getting supplies and trying to restock.

“Yesterday, which was our fourth week, we were having a problem. Our boat leaves Nassau on Tuesdays, and because of that we got to have all of our orders by the weekend or on Mondays at the latest in order to have the stuff delivered to the boat for Tuesday.

“We got locked down just before the end of the month and pay day for everyone, so we had to extend credit for the first two weeks. We had to tell customers that in order to replenish stock that we can’t continue the credit. Some of the stores understood in Nassau. Some of the wholesalers understood, and told us that they would still send the stuff, but with some we have to get their money to them like clockwork every week.”

Mr Moss said his wife had been standing in the bank line for two hours, and the absence of more banking options was contributing to some “panic” among residents. He added: “Sometimes you can send out a little money through Island Luck, but that was closed, too.

“So we appreciate the one bank, and you see how important that is for us on Cat Island. We totally lose commerce without being able to move money and that was a major problem for a lot people.”

As for the nightly curfew still being in effect for Cat Island, North and Central Andros and the Berry Islands, Mr Moss said it is “necessary” to stop people from socialising in the evening. He said: “A lot of people who socialise, we got the outbreak started through them. So with the curfew what’s going to happen is people are going to be careful and understand that this is a real thing.”

Allancio Gilbert, owner/operator of Gilbert’s Car Rentals on Cat Island, added that things are “looking better” since the lockdown ended and the curfew is manageable.

Valderine Adderley, owner/operator of Adderley’s Bargain Mart in North Andros, said that because people need to eat she has not felt the “depression” of the lockdown like other businesses.

She added: “ The only thing we had to manage was the rush from people trying to stock up, but even if you closed for three days and opened for the other three, you get twice as much business when you re-open and you make the same amount of money. I felt good that we had the lockdown, because the COVID-19 cases were rising and now, with the curfew, I think it is necessary to stop people from partying in the night.”

Nelson Gaitor, owner/operator of Gaitor’s Variety Shop in Andros, said he was not going to criticise the prime minister over the lockdown but added: “I don’t see the necessity for this lockdown, but I’m not the prime minister.”