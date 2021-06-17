Alleged Armed Robbery And Rape: One In Custody, Two Suspects At Large

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery and rape which occurred early on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, at around 5am, a woman was walking along Mackey Street north, when she was accosted by three males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

They robbed her of cash and personal items. The culprits then took her to the rear of a vacant building where they sexually assaulted her.

Sometime later, police became aware of a video circulating on social media depicting three males tied up and being interrogated by other individuals. These males are suspected of being responsible for the incident. During police investigations it was discovered that a 17-year-old male believed to be in the video presented himself to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical attention. He was arrested and taken into custody; the other suspects remain at large.