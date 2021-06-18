Police Quiz Teen In Rape Enquiry

A WOMAN was allegedly raped and robbed by three men in the Mackey Street area on Wednesday - and a teenager is now being questioned by police.

Officers said that around 5am, a woman was walking on Mackey Street north when she was accosted by three males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“They robbed her of cash and personal items,” a police report said. “The culprits then took her to the rear of a vacant building where they sexually assaulted her.”

Police said they later became aware of a video circulating on social media which showed three males tied up and being interrogated by other individuals. Police said the men in the video are suspected of being responsible for the reported armed robbery and rape.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that a 17-year-old male, who was in the video, went to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical attention.

He was arrested and taken into custody. The other suspects remain at large.

In the video circulating on social media, the young men who are tied up appear bloody and bruised. A man off camera asks the men which one of them accosted a woman.

One of the males then tells the group interrogating them how the alleged assault occurred, saying a man tied up with him was the person who “dragged” the victim away.

Several people are heard off camera asking for more information about the incident before the video ends.

An investigation is ongoing.