Woman In Court On Fraud-Related Charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old woman was re-arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on Friday on several fraud-related charges.

Phelicia Gibson was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with four counts of fraud by false pretences after being accused of obtaining $3,583.30 from her uncle, James Kerr, by means of false pretences sometime between October 2020 to May 2021.

The prosecution said on June 5, Gibson’s uncle, the virtual complainant, reported to police that Gibson had used his credit card to make unauthorised purchases without his consent during the time period.

The complainant also told police that the accused had access to his credit cards because he sometimes allowed her to make purchases for him.

The prosecution said Gibson was subsequently arrested by police and alleged that while in police custody, she admitted to the offences.

When Gibson first appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, the 28-year-old initially denied the offences.

However, during Friday’s hearing, the 28-year-old changed her plea to guilty of the charges.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt subsequently adjourned the case to June 28 for sentencing.