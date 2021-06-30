Body Found In Landfill Well

POLICE removed a man’s partially decomposed body from the New Providence Landfill yesterday in what Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said appears to be a suspicious death.

ASP Peters said autopsy results will show whether foul play was involved or not.

He said a landfill employee found the body in a well when he went to examine the hole which is used by the landfill to help battle fires when they need water.

“It’s a possibility that someone might have put the body there,” ASP Peters said, adding that there were visible signs of abrasions on the man’s body but that these “do not tell us exactly what happened.”

ASP Peters said it appeared the man’s body was decomposing for more than 24 hours and the man appeared to be in his late 30s or early 40s. Officers were made aware of the matter shortly before 2pm Tuesday.

“We would like members of the public who have someone who is missing to contact members of the police department to confirm for us that their family member, in this instance which is a male, has been missing,” ASP Peters said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.