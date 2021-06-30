Man Found Dead In Driver's Seat

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car off Shirley Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, police were alerted to gunshots being fired on Lyon Road.

A patrolling unit responded and found a white Nissan Cube stopped with the engine still running in the middle of the street at the junction of St Margaret Road and Lyon Road.

A man was slumped forward in the driver’s seat.

Emergency Medical Services were called and pronounced him dead at the scene.