Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car off Shirley Street in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to reports, shortly after 1am, police were alerted to gunshots being fired on Lyon Road.
A patrolling unit responded and found a white Nissan Cube stopped with the engine still running in the middle of the street at the junction of St Margaret Road and Lyon Road.
A man was slumped forward in the driver’s seat.
Emergency Medical Services were called and pronounced him dead at the scene.
John 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Despite the MILLIONS Marvin Dames spent on his crime-fighting toys, murder is becoming more commonplace and killers becoming more brazen. Especially after the Kemp Road Massacre that Marvin and the police hope Bahamians hurry up and forget about. But they still investigating.
