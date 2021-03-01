Former Pm Ingraham's Recovery Continues

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is expected to be released from hospital by mid-week after showing steady signs of improvement as he recovers from COVID-19.

Mr Ingraham, 73, was diagnosed with the coronavirus two weeks ago and admitted to Doctors Hospital last Tuesday when his symptoms of shortness of breath and general malaise persisted.

Former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands is a part of the team of doctors attending to Mr Ingraham at Doctors Hospital. Other team members include intensivist Dr N’Tari Darville; Dr Rhea Thurston-Carroll, nephrologist; infectious disease specialist Dr Charlyon Bonimy; Dr Kevin Moss, pulmonologist and Dr Ariane Davis, endocrinologist along with nurses and other support staff.

Dr Sands yesterday described Mr Ingraham as being in good spirits and “garrulous”.

“He is awake, alert and very much his ordinary, garrulous self,” Dr Sands said. “We are moving in closer to him being able to be managed at home. He is breathing quite well and is comfortable.”

Last week, Mr Ingraham told a local daily that his wife and two members of his law office staff were also found to have contracted the virus, but he was the only one who needed hospitalisation.

He falls in the high-risk category of COVID-19 due to his age and having pre-existing health conditions. Although quite ill from COVID, Mr Ingraham did not have to be put on a ventilator at any time.

Dr Sands is pleased with Mr Ingraham’s improvement as he responds positively to the treatment given to deter the pesky virus.

“Former Prime Minister Ingraham has shown clinical features of steady improvement,” Dr Sands continued. “He is stronger and we have begun the process of discharge planning. He is deeply appreciative of the concern and support expressed. He is likely to be discharged by mid-week.”

Mr Ingraham, who admitted to the press that he was being assisted with oxygen, said he is unsure where he could have picked up the virus, as he limits his movements and constantly wears a mask once away from his home. He recalled going to the barber several weeks ago. Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, Mr Ingraham had gone to a doctor who told him he had bronchitis. It was worsening health conditions that led to him being tested for COVID.

The former North Abaco MP has retired from mainstream politics and now operates from his law firm Ingraham and Co. He led the Free National Movement to its first election victory in 1992 and again in 1997. He served his final term as Prime Minister from 2007-2012.