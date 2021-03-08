Man Dies As Car Hits Tree In Abaco

AN Abaco man died in a traffic accident yesterday.

According to police, shortly after 5am officers were called to a traffic accident at Forest Drive, Dundas Town.

Police said a white Honda Civic coupe with two male passengers was driving east on Forest Drive, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered right and hit a tree, sustaining major damage. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Abaco medical centre by ambulance where he was seen by a doctor.

He is listed in serious condition and will be airlifted into New Providence for further medical attention.

However, the male passenger died at the scene.

Officers from the Traffic Department in Grand Bahama will investigate this matter.