Peter Young: Papal Courage And Vision In A Land Shattered By Conflict

People around the world watching the media coverage over the weekend of Pope Francis’ historic first-ever papal visit to Iraq must surely have been both surprised and impressed that such a visit was really happening. Many will marvel at the bravery and energy of the 84-year-old Pontiff in making what must amount to his riskiest journey yet.

Not only did he make this his first overseas trip since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – to a country with an increasing number of infections and the perils associated with large crowds turning out to see him – but he faced real security hazards despite the safety assurances given by his hosts. However, he was quoted as saying in advance that he felt “duty-bound” to make the “emblematic” four-day trip and officials ensured he himself was vaccinated beforehand.

Notwithstanding the television images of what appeared to be well organised events with good order and decorum amid all the pomp and ceremony, reports show the nation remains divided and partly lawless after two decades of war and continuing sectarian conflict arising from both ideological and religious differences involving violence against minorities and between Shia and Sunni Muslims. Thus, observers have admired his strength, resolve and courage in undertaking such a journey in the face of undoubted danger. What is also interesting is the renewed focus the papal visit has given to the US’ illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Some commentators are already saying the symbolism of the Pope’s visit has been more important than the substance. That is one view, but the fact it took place at all seems to me to be of huge significance. Pope Francis is known to like to reach out to other faiths. His efforts to do this while in Iraq and his message of hope and support for the diminishing population of Christians in the country during the last two decades - as well as his call to those who fled overseas in the wake of persecution to return home - should surely not be underestimated. Over the last two decades, these numbers have plummeted from some 1.4 million to about 250,000 (less than one percent of the population) after violence at the hands of both Sunni and Shia extremists and persecution and mass displacement after the Islamic State (ISIS) overran northern Iraq in 2014 and destroyed historic churches.

The Pope has condemned extremism in the name of religion; and, during his visit, he told an inter-faith prayer meeting that hostility and violence are “betrayals of religion” and that the “light of heaven should not be overshadowed by clouds of hatred”.

On arrival, he said Iraq’s Christian community should have a more permanent role as citizens with full rights, freedoms and responsibilities - and at the weekend he prayed in the ruins of churches in northern Iraq desecrated by ISIS from its stronghold in Mosul. But some say his most significant encounter was when he was received by the reclusive Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Muslims. This meeting between the leader of the Catholic Church and the most powerful figure in Shia Islam was said to be years in the making, and the Pope acknowledged that the Shia leader’s message that Christians should be able to live in peace and security like all other Iraqis “affirmed the sacredness of human life and the importance of the unity of the Iraqi people”.

All this looks to be more than symbolic if the powerful message to bring an end to sectarian violence and conflict and to respect the Christian community produces a long-term effect. This - together with the actions of the Pope in bringing hope and comfort to the Christian minority as part of the rebuilding of Iraq - undoubtedly brought substance to this historic visit.

Nonetheless, what is still of deep concern for those involved is that the violent persecution of Christians in Iraq was precipitated indirectly by President George Bush’s decision to invade and occupy the country in 2003, in defiance of international law and in the face of widespread condemnation. A majority of Americans at the time supported going to war because the Bush administration told them it was an act of self-preservation - meaning that failure to stop the murderous Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in his aggressive tracks would result in an attack on the US and other Western countries with his fearsome arsenal of weapons of mass destruction. But this turned out to be a false prospectus and non-existent threat because weapons inspectors could not find such an arsenal of WMD.

The casualty figures were horrifying, with more than 4,500 US military personnel killed and over 30,000 wounded, while in Iraq itself - according to reliable statistics - some 650,000 people (civilians and fighters) lost their lives. The country was thrown into chaos and the whole region was seriously destabilized, one result of which was the rise of the Islamic State.

The brutal regime of Saddam Hussein, who persecuted and gassed his own people, may have been ended but at what a terrible human cost. Some historians call this the worst foreign policy disaster in American history, and yet no one was ever held accountable and some of the architects of such a disastrous and deadly policy even now still seek to justify it.

Against such a dark and shameful background, efforts to rebuild Iraq - together with the courage of the Pope in visiting the country and supporting Christians while helping to bring together different faiths - appear all the more remarkable. His contribution will surely go down in history as an act of noble resolution and heroism.

What a strange way to step back from centre stage

With the all-pervading and hysterical media frenzy about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deeply personal, “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey, some will think there is nothing more to say. But it is hard to resist offering comment following the airing of the much-anticipated interview on US TV on Sunday evening - and which is not due to be shown in the UK until 24 hours later. Reaction to it has dominated Monday’s UK press, with blanket coverage and one well known commentator stating bluntly that the interview was a whole lot of “destructive self-serving nonsense”.

By way of extreme contrast, a BBC TV programme was shown earlier the same day carrying The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message. The comparison between this act of duty and service and the Oprah interview was all too evident to everybody. Since The Queen is, of course, Head of State of The Bahamas as one of the 16 Realms within the Commonwealth, Bahamians will doubtless wish to see the text of this message from Windsor Castle which is published in full on this page.

The Oprah interview, which from tantalising trailers was expected to be something of a bombshell, lived up to its billing insofar as it was full of dramatic and damaging revelations, claims and accusations - including alleged racism in respect of baby Archie, Meghan’s admission of thoughts of suicide amid the isolation of her new life and lack of support after hostile treatment by the UK media, and Harry’s suggestion he felt trapped within an institution that offered the couple little help while relationships within his family were deteriorating.

But, despite all this, some are already commenting that the interview was self-absorption at its worst with little thought of obligation and responsibility or respect for family and others.

The Royal Family has a reputation for taking criticism in its stride and is unlikely to become involved in a war of words and any detailed rebuttal. But it will undoubtedly take note of any matters of substance and may well wish to emphasize that officials sought to accommodate the wishes of the Duchess as a new member of the family. Thus, given the worldwide publicity after the interview rights were reportedly sold to about 70 countries, some sort of measured response may be required in order to protect the reputation of those concerned. Any response will also probably take account of public reaction to last evening’s airing of the interview in the UK.

For what it is worth, my own take on this is that the whole saga of Harry and Meghan’s withdrawal from royal life is basically all about an American marrying into the Royal Family without fully realizing the extent of the obligations, responsibilities and duties involved in being the spouse of the sixth-in-line to the throne. Unable to accept the constraints and limitations of royal life, she and her new husband opted to step back and move to America to pursue a different path away from a critical UK press which had been hounding them. But the continuing publicity - much of it self-induced - has kept them in the world spotlight.

Many are now questioning why the couple agreed to the Oprah interview. They claimed they had to fight back against the “perpetuating of falsehoods” against them but such an airing of their grievances can only lead to further acrimony, bitterness and misunderstanding that may damage the monarchy as well as their own reputations. It has also opened a can of worms with accusations of dictatorial, autocratic and overly demanding behaviour by Meghan including bullying of staff. Moreover, they have always had an antagonistic relationship with the UK press and the interview is only likely to make this worse.

Meanwhile, in the midst of this furore, what a pleasure it must have been for many to watch Sunday’s BBC TV progamme when The Queen, as Head of the Commonwealth, delivered what has been described as a real public service message to mark Commonwealth Day this year. Supported by senior Royals, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, she focused on the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic and praised the “courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty” seen across the 54 Commonwealth countries as people worked together in a spirit of friendship and unity in the fight against the virus – and in delivering this message about her beloved Commonwealth, The Queen showed yet again her own selfless and constant dedication to duty and service.

Who knows how the story of Harry and Meghan will play out? But, after that fairy tale wedding in 2018, how could it all have gone so wrong - and so quickly.