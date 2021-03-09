Rupert Roberts Backs Minimum Wage Increase

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SUPER Value owner Rupert Roberts said while he supports the Progressive Liberal Party’s pre-election proposal to increase the minimum wage, he was left confused by the party’s value added tax plans.

Mr Roberts told The Tribune yesterday he already pays his workers above the current minimum wage of $210. He believes all business owners should support an increase to $250, insisting this would lead to increased spending in the economy.

However, he said the PLP needs to clarify its VAT plans, saying its announcement is “frightening the hell out of voters”.

PLP leaders said Sunday if successful in the next general election they will reduce value added tax to ten percent for one year after which the rate would be reassessed. The move is part of an economic plan that involves supporting a minimum wage increase, significantly expanding social assistance in the country and reducing the cost of energy by 30 percent.

Although PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper said VAT will be reduced to 10 percent “across the board,” it is not clear if the party plans to remove VAT exemptions from breadbasket and other items. The party has traditionally advocated for maintaining as few exemptions as possible so as to keep the rate low and broad.

“What do they intend to do with VAT?” asked Mr Roberts. “Do they intend to leave VAT as it relates to breadbasket items the same way it is, or are they going to put 10 percent on all groceries? It’s frightening the hell out of the voters.”

Mr Roberts said he supports minimum wage workers receiving more money.

“I don’t have a problem with that because that’s what ours is now, so we don’t have a problem with that. The higher the minimum wage, the more they get the more (and) they have to spend on food,” he said.

“So, that will increase our sales and the business community wherever they can, they should support because that will increase everybody’s sales and, of course, nobody could live on less than $250. Very few people make $250. They can’t live.”

Asked if he thought the minimum wage increase should be more than the PLP’s proposed $250, Mr Roberts said: “No, I think that should be left up to the private sector to pay for what they’re worth.”

On Sunday, Mr Cooper said the PLP would recommend to the National Tripartite Council that the minimum wage be increased to $250 per week in the private sector.

“Our goal is to phase in a liveable wage,” he said at the time, “so that everyone who works is able to live with dignity and in a way that is acceptable in a modern Bahamas.”

Asked about the consequences of increasing the minimum wage at a time when businesses are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Cooper said PLP officials have analysed the matter.

“We looked at what happened when the previous PLP administration increased the minimum wage by 40 percent,” he said. “We are comfortable that what will happen as a result is small businesses will have more money, the economy will grow, there is more money in circulation, the government will in fact receive some taxes back as a result of more money in circulation, (and there will be) more money in spending by the persons with $250. We are committed to a liveable wage because we believe that every Bahamian ought to be able to live in dignity.

“We don’t just believe that it is good financial modelling, we believe it’s the right thing to do.”