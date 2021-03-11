Eldercare Home Owner Says She Is Unwilling To Receive Covid Vaccine

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE owner of a local eldercare home said yesterday “fright” and many “unanswered questions” have left her unwilling to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or encourage the jab among senior citizens and boarders at her facility.

Patricia Moxey, 75, of Pat’s Senior Citizens Home, told The Tribune that due to her concerns she could not seek to have the vaccine administered to anyone currently in the care of the home.

The Soldier Road facility is home to more than 70 people, including more than 50 elderly residents and about 22 boarders.

Ms Moxey said she’s confused about why masks need to be worn if the shot is received and side effects of the vaccine, particularly in the elderly among other things.

According to Ms Moxey, there had yet to be a discussion to educate those at the facility about the vaccine. Instead, health officials, when they made contact with the home, inquired about the number of staff in contrast to patients at the home.

Twenty thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine—also known as Covishield—arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday on United Airlines.

The vaccines are a gift from the government of India.

Those eligible to receive the first vaccine doses are healthcare workers in the public and private sectors; residents and staff of eldercare homes and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.

“I for one, I’m not really interested in that,” Ms Moxey said when she was contacted yesterday.

“I’m just so frightened more than anything else.

“I say frightened because it bothers me because why when I take the vaccine, why do I still have to wear a mask? That’s my issue with that.

“Why do I still have to wear the mask and what are the side effects from this vaccine? I am up in age now, so what are the side effects of this vaccine? Everything has side effects.

“Yeah, I am frightened,” she continued, adding she is worried about the quick roll out of the vaccine.

Ms Moxey said she was not keen on encouraging any of her residents to receive the vaccine.

“I have to speak with them really, besides their families because they are in my care and if I am not taking anything I don’t want to push it on someone else. That I’m not capable of doing.”

She could possibly change her mind if health officials answer the questions that have made her worried, she said.

“If I can get more answers on what it’s all about, but right now that’s the last thing on my mind.

“Like, I say, I am up in age and I have heard so many stories of people this one taking it and falling out and this other one having the jitters and swell up, everything has a side effect.

“Even when you take the flu shot sometimes you end up with the flu, so I think we just need to be more educated.”

The government has tried to dispel myths and anti-vax concerns about the COVID-19 jab, urging eligible people to take it once it becomes available.

In terms of side effects, the Office of the Prime Minister has said that some people may experience pain and swelling on the arm where they received the shot. Fever, chills, tiredness and headache may also be experienced.

However some people are still apprehensive.

“I can tell you right now listening to people in the country a lot of them are not taking it,” Ms Moxey said.

“So, if they can answer all of the questions for us and educate a little more and bring some evidence then I guess there will be some change.”

Briefing

Another senior home, Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged, said while health officials had not yet met with the home on the vaccines, they were patiently waiting for an educational briefing.

Francis Ledee told The Tribune officials had since the start of the pandemic ensured them that Persis Rodgers had the needed training and skills to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “From this pandemic broke out we have had excellent training and coordination from the health team. They have come here and trained us up to this point so I am sure that whenever they are ready, they will reach out, but directly we are waiting for the time.”

At Unity House, the home was said to be mostly concerned with getting approval from relatives for patients to receive the vaccine.