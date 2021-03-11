Seven Held In $330k Drug Bust

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FIVE men and two women were arrested after a police search netted 13 croker sacks of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $336,000.

The drugs weighed 336lbs.

The suspects’ age range is between early 20s to late 40s and they are all Bahamians, the police said.

At the scene, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the suspects may be related, however, he could not confirm this yesterday.

Around 7am yesterday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers assisted by the K-9 Unit, acting on information, went to a residence off Fire Trail Road and executed a search warrant.

“As a result of that search, the officers would’ve found 13 croker sacks containing a substance considered to be suspected marijuana. As a result, five adult males and two adult females were taken into custody and they are assisting police with this investigation,” the press liaison officer said.

“Everyone is a suspect at this time because the drugs were found in the residence and through the investigation there will be a process of elimination.”

He added: “We have a window of operations, which gives us a 96-hour period. Perhaps within that (timeframe) the persons will be before the court provided that they are persons responsible for this infraction.”

The drug bust was used as an opportunity to caution others to stop their involvement in illegal activities.

“What we want to say to the members of the public who are hell bent on criminality that our intelligence network is working and we’re going to continue to see results like these,” ASP Peters said. “So you are given a forewarning to desist and discontinue your behaviour of criminality and we’re well aware that (there) are residual effects of drug peddling in our communities.”