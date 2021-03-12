Crystal Cruises Coming In July

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER COVID-19 sparked a year-long halt of the cruise line industry, Crystal Cruises announced yesterday its vessel Serenity will be the first ocean ship to set sail in the Americas beginning with a Bahamian itinerary in early July.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar expressed excitement about this “moment of triumph”, saying it signified a “tipping point” for the nation after a year of despair and doubt.

Beginning in either Nassau or Bimini on July 3, a total of 16 Bahamas Escape seven-day cruises are planned. Serenity becomes the first ship to home port in The Bahamas.

Passengers can embark every Saturday in Nassau or Sunday in Bimini for the roundtrip cruises that will then sail to Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.

Jack Anderson, president and CEO of the cruise line, said this itinerary will continue until “at least October 2021” and noted passengers are required to be immunised against COVID-19. A negative PCR test taken no more than five days prior to travel and a Bahamas travel health visa are also required.

With these stipulations in place the Tourism Minister said he has no concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak on Family Islands that had not been greatly affected by the virus.

“This is a milestone achievement – one we are most honoured to be part of,” Mr D’Aguilar said during a virtual conference call. “After a year of uncertainty, of despair, of doubt… Indeed, this may very well prove to be the tipping point – for our citizens, for our tourism industry, for our nation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on tourism around the world, affecting cruise lines along with all other aspects of the tourism industry, and we have most certainly seen the impact here in The Bahamas.

“Twenty-nineteen was a record-breaking year for visitor arrivals to our country, which included 5.4 million visitors arriving by cruise. Given that more than 70 percent of the government’s tax revenue comes from tourism, the return of cruising from partners like Crystal Cruises will bring much-needed economic relief to the country.

“The benefits of guest expenditures, crew expenditures and port fees will translate into dollars spent directly in our communities, delivering an equitable source of income for thousands of Bahamians. Each sailing to The Bahamas will go a long way in helping local businesses, excursion and tour operators on our islands to get back to work. The opportunity for passengers to add on pre- and post- sailing stays in The Bahamas will further increase tourism revenue as well.

“While this past year has shaken our tourism economy to its very core, the pandemic has in no way dampened the spirit of hospitality that stretches across our islands.”

He also said: “Nearly a year of planning has brought us to this moment of triumph. Our comprehensive COVID-19 response and streamlined travel protocols have enabled visitors to more seamlessly and safely enjoy their time in our country.

“As cases decline and more people become vaccinated, we are seeing COVID-19 slowly begin to loosen its grip on the world tourism industry, and we’re thrilled to be able to welcome back cruise passengers after a yearlong hiatus.”

For his part, Mr Anderson said the cruise line has seen much pent up demand for The Bahamas Escapes itinerary, as he reiterated some of the features of the company’s safety protocols.

They’ve also made a decision to cap passengers at 900.

“Crystal announced, I believe it has been now almost two weeks, that vaccination depending on the brand one or both shall be required a minimum of two weeks prior to travel is our requirement for guests to travel.

“At the same time we are not yet backing down on any of the previously announced protocols such as the PCR test before travel, and antigen test upon embarkation. We will maintain social distancing and masks.”

He also said: “In fact for 2022 our current bookings are significantly ahead of the same time for 2019.”

Prices for the cruises start at $1,999 per guest and go on sale March 18.