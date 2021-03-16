Plp Ratifies 13 Candidates: Dr Michael Darville To Run In Tall Pines, Not Leslie Miller

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Progressive Liberal Party ratified 13 candidates for the next general election on Tuesday night – including Senator Dr Michael Darville in the Tall Pines constituency and not longtime representative Leslie Miller.

Though Dr Darville’s ratification was expected, it will prompt questions about Mr Miller’s political future given the public campaign he waged for the nomination.

In addition to Dr Darville, the ratified candidates included the four incumbents: party leader Philip “Brave” Davis in Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, deputy leader Chester Cooper in Exuma, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin and Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, who left the Free National Movement last year and joined the PLP.

The candidates ratified last night at the Faith United Missionary Church off Carmichael Road also included former ZNS anchor Chris Saunders in St Anne’s, Kirk Cornish in North Abaco, Myles Laroda in Pinewood, Pia Glover-Rolle in Golden Gates, Sylvanus Petty in North Eleuthera, Lisa Rahming in Marathon, Leroy Major in Southern Shores and Clay Sweeting in South Eleuthera.

